After Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan REUNITES AGAIN With Dad David For THIS Film

Varun
Dhawan
Reunites
Again
With
Dad
David
Dhawan:
Varun
Dhawan
is
on
a
spree
of
signing
back-to-back
projects.
He
is
having
a
gala
time,
both
professionally
and
personally.
After
Main
Tera
Hero,
Judwaa
2
and
Coolie
No
1,
the
actor
is
all
set
to
reunite
with
his
dad
David
Dhawan
once
again
for
his
upcoming
directorial.
Varun
Dhawan
Joins
Hands
Again
With
Dad
David
Dhawan:
Varun
Dhawan
is
set
to
headline
his
dad-filmmaker
David
Dhawan's
upcoming
yet-untitled
directorial.
Produced
by
Ramesh
Taurani,
the
movie
is
being
backed
by
Tips
Films.
As
per
reports,
the
movie
in
question
will
be
an
out-and-out
comedy
entertainer
that
celebrates
love,
family
and
laughter.
The
makers
have
also
locked
the
release
date
of
the
said
movie.
The
film
is
scheduled
to
hit
theatres
on
Gandhi
Jayanti
next
year,
i.e.
2nd
October
2025!
Film
critic
and
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh
took
to
his
social
media
and
announced
the
same.
He
wrote,
"DAVID
DHAWAN
-
VARUN
DHAWAN
-
TIPS
JOIN
HANDS
FOR
NEW
FILM...
#VarunDhawan
and
director
#DavidDhawan
reunite
for
a
fresh
project
[not
titled
yet],
which
will
be
produced
by
#RameshTaurani
of
#TipsFilms.
The
makers
have
also
locked
the
release
date
of
this
entertainer:
[Thursday]
2
Oct
2025
#GandhiJayanti."
According
to
multiple
reports,
Mrunal
Thakur
has
been
apparently
roped
in
to
play
VD's
leading
lady
in
this
film.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
yet.
Varun
Dhawan
Upcoming
Projects:
Besides
this
family
entertainer,
Varun
Dhawan
will
next
be
seen
with
Keerthy
Suresh
and
Wamiqa
Gabbi
in
the
high-octane
action-entertainer,
Baby
John.
He
also
has
Amazon
Prime
Video
series
Citadel:
Honey
Bunny
with
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
and
Dharma
Productions'
Sunny
Sanskari
Ki
Tulsi
Kumari
with
Jnahvi
Kapoor.