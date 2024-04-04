After Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan REUNITES AGAIN With Dad David For THIS Film

Varun Dhawan Reunites Again With Dad David Dhawan: Varun Dhawan is on a spree of signing back-to-back projects. He is having a gala time, both professionally and personally. After Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1, the actor is all set to reunite with his dad David Dhawan once again for his upcoming directorial.

Varun Dhawan Joins Hands Again With Dad David Dhawan:

Varun Dhawan is set to headline his dad-filmmaker David Dhawan's upcoming yet-untitled directorial. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the movie is being backed by Tips Films. As per reports, the movie in question will be an out-and-out comedy entertainer that celebrates love, family and laughter.

The makers have also locked the release date of the said movie. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Gandhi Jayanti next year, i.e. 2nd October 2025!

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media and announced the same. He wrote,

"DAVID DHAWAN - VARUN DHAWAN - TIPS JOIN HANDS FOR NEW FILM... #VarunDhawan and director #DavidDhawan reunite for a fresh project [not titled yet], which will be produced by #RameshTaurani of #TipsFilms. The makers have also locked the release date of this entertainer: [Thursday] 2 Oct 2025 #GandhiJayanti."

According to multiple reports, Mrunal Thakur has been apparently roped in to play VD's leading lady in this film. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Varun Dhawan Upcoming Projects:

Besides this family entertainer, Varun Dhawan will next be seen with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the high-octane action-entertainer, Baby John. He also has Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Jnahvi Kapoor.

