Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Release Date: Here's When Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Film To Hit Theatres

T-Series
Films,
Balaji
Telefilms
&
Wakaoo
Films
In
Association
with
Thinkink
Picturez,
proudly
announce
the
release
date
of
their
upcoming
blockbuster,
"Vicky
Vidya
Ka
Woh
Wala
Video"
(VVKWWV),
directed
by
the
talented
Raaj
Shaandilyaa.
This
much-anticipated
film,
set
to
take
audiences
on
a
nostalgic
90's
rollercoaster
ride,
is
slated
for
release
on
11th
October
2024.
The
film
boasts
a
stellar
cast
featuring
the
incredibly
versatile
Rajkummar
Rao
and
the
talented
Triptii
Dimri,
ensuring
a
delightful
family
entertainment
experience.
Crafted
as
a
pure
masala
entertainer,
"Vicky
Vidya
Ka
Woh
Wala
Video" promises
a
perfect
blend
of
laughter
and
drama,
immersing
viewers
in
the
charm
and
energy
of
the
swinging
90s.
The
collaboration
between
industry
giants
Bhushan
Kumar
&
Krishan
Kumar,
Shobha
Kapoor
&
Ektaa
R
Kapoor,
Vipul
D
Shah,
Ashwin
Varde
&
Rajesh
Bahl,
Raaj
Shaandilyaa
&
Vimal
Lahoti
has
set
the
stage
for
a
film
that
is
sure
to
leave
a
lasting
impression.
Packed
with
more
nostalgia
than
your
childhood
lunchbox
and
enough
laughs
to
crack
your
dad's
old
Walkman.
So,
buckle
up,
buttercups,
because
VVKWWV
is
about
to
take
you
on
a
time-traveling
trip
you
won't
soon
forget!
Gulshan
Kumar,
T-Series,
Balaji
Telefilms
&
Wakaoo
Films
In
Association
with
Thinkink
Picturez
present
Vicky
Vidya
Ka
Woh
Wala
Video
in
theatres
near
you
on
11th
October
2024.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 17:33 [IST]