Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Release Date: Here's When Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Film To Hit Theatres

T-Series Films, Balaji Telefilms & Wakaoo Films In Association with Thinkink Picturez, proudly announce the release date of their upcoming blockbuster, "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" (VVKWWV), directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa. This much-anticipated film, set to take audiences on a nostalgic 90's rollercoaster ride, is slated for release on 11th October 2024.

The film boasts a stellar cast featuring the incredibly versatile Rajkummar Rao and the talented Triptii Dimri, ensuring a delightful family entertainment experience. Crafted as a pure masala entertainer, "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" promises a perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

The collaboration between industry giants Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde & Rajesh Bahl, Raaj Shaandilyaa & Vimal Lahoti has set the stage for a film that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Mark your calendars for 11th October 2024 as "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" hits theaters, promising a tale that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Packed with more nostalgia than your childhood lunchbox and enough laughs to crack your dad's old Walkman. So, buckle up, buttercups, because VVKWWV is about to take you on a time-traveling trip you won't soon forget!

