Vidya Balan Opens Up on Forgiveness and Speaking Up: A Candid Reflection Post 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Release

Following
the
successful
release
of
'Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,'
Vidya
Balan
has
shared
insightful
reflections
on
forgiveness
and
standing
up
for
oneself
in
a
recent
interview.
The
film,
which
has
garnered
praise
from
both
fans
and
critics
for
its
fresh
pairing
and
refreshing
storyline,
stars
Vidya
Balan
alongside
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz,
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy,
delving
into
themes
of
love,
relationships,
and
emotion
while
providing
packed
entertainment.
In
a
candid
conversation,
Vidya
Balan
shared
a
valuable
life
lesson
saying,
"When
it
comes
to
forgiving
people
I
think
when
you
realise
that
some
people
are
in
your
life
for
a
reason,
some
for
a
season
and
some
for
a
lifetime.
Otherwise
the
only
way
to
forgive
is
by
going
for
some
therapy
and
understand
where
they
are
coming
from
too."
Furthermore,
Vidya
shared
her
evolving
approach
towards
standing
up
for
herself
stating,
"I
have
begun
to
be
very
straightforward.
If
I
was
upset
about
something
I
would
put
a
lid
on
it
but
now
I
rather
call
the
person
out."
As
'Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar'
continues
to
touch
hearts,
Vidya
Balan's
candid
reflections
offer
a
poignant
reminder
of
the
complexities
of
human
connections
and
the
importance
of
being
true
to
oneself.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 18:04 [IST]