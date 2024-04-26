English Edition
Vidya Balan Opens Up on Forgiveness and Speaking Up: A Candid Reflection Post 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Release

Vidya Balan Opens Up on Forgiveness and Speaking Up

Following the successful release of 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' Vidya Balan has shared insightful reflections on forgiveness and standing up for oneself in a recent interview. The film, which has garnered praise from both fans and critics for its fresh pairing and refreshing storyline, stars Vidya Balan alongside Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, delving into themes of love, relationships, and emotion while providing packed entertainment.

In a candid conversation, Vidya Balan shared a valuable life lesson saying, "When it comes to forgiving people I think when you realise that some people are in your life for a reason, some for a season and some for a lifetime. Otherwise the only way to forgive is by going for some therapy and understand where they are coming from too."

Furthermore, Vidya shared her evolving approach towards standing up for herself stating, "I have begun to be very straightforward. If I was upset about something I would put a lid on it but now I rather call the person out."

As 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' continues to touch hearts, Vidya Balan's candid reflections offer a poignant reminder of the complexities of human connections and the importance of being true to oneself.

Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 18:04 [IST]
