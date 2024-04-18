Exclusive! Vidya Balan On Being Confused In Past Relationships, "Why Am I Getting All The Wrong Boys?"

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi will be seen together on the big screens in Do Aur Do Pyaar which is slated to hit the big screens on 19th April 2024. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a good pre-release buzz, and the promos hint that the movie revolves around a married couple who are quite confused about love between them. Filmibeat recently interacted with Vidya and Pratik, and and spoke to them about confusion in a relationship.

While talking about being confused in relationships before her marriage with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya said, "Yes of course, I had the confusion. I was feeling like why am I getting all the wrong boys? (Laughs). Sab ek se badkhar ek mil rahe hai mujhe; utne bhi nahi mile. But, thankfully, soon enough I met Siddharth. I think that confusion is very normal until you find the right person; you are only seeking. Everyone is not as lucky as Pratik; Bhamini is the first woman he chased and dated."

Pratik added, "I chased her. The only confusion that I had for a very long time was 'am I not visible to girls?'. Nobody every approached me." When probed if now that has changed, the actor said, "Yes, it has."

Vidya further quipped, "Now, they are calling him the desirable Gujju boy (laughs)."

Do Aur Do Pyaar Star Cast

Well, the onscreen chemistry of Vidya and Pratik is looking very fresh, and fans of the actors are keen to watch them together on the big screens in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

After a very long time, Vidya Balan's fans will get to watch her in a rom-com, and they are excited to see their favourite actress in this genre. Are you excited for Do Aur Do Pyaar?