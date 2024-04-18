Exclusive! Vidya Balan On Being Confused In Past Relationships, "Why Am I Getting All The Wrong Boys?"

Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
will
be
seen
together
on
the
big
screens
in
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
which
is
slated
to
hit
the
big
screens
on
19th
April
2024.
The
trailer
and
the
songs
of
the
film
have
created
a
good
pre-release
buzz,
and
the
promos
hint
that
the
movie
revolves
around
a
married
couple
who
are
quite
confused
about
love
between
them.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Vidya
and
Pratik,
and
and
spoke
to
them
about
confusion
in
a
relationship.
While
talking
about
being
confused
in
relationships
before
her
marriage
with
Siddharth
Roy
Kapur,
Vidya
said,
"Yes
of
course,
I
had
the
confusion.
I
was
feeling
like
why
am
I
getting
all
the
wrong
boys?
(Laughs).
Sab
ek
se
badkhar
ek
mil
rahe
hai
mujhe;
utne
bhi
nahi
mile.
But,
thankfully,
soon
enough
I
met
Siddharth.
I
think
that
confusion
is
very
normal
until
you
find
the
right
person;
you
are
only
seeking.
Everyone
is
not
as
lucky
as
Pratik;
Bhamini
is
the
first
woman
he
chased
and
dated."
Pratik
added,
"I
chased
her.
The
only
confusion
that
I
had
for
a
very
long
time
was
'am
I
not
visible
to
girls?'.
Nobody
every
approached
me." When
probed
if
now
that
has
changed,
the
actor
said,
"Yes,
it
has."
Vidya
further
quipped,
"Now,
they
are
calling
him
the
desirable
Gujju
boy
(laughs)."
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Star
Cast
Well,
the
onscreen
chemistry
of
Vidya
and
Pratik
is
looking
very
fresh,
and
fans
of
the
actors
are
keen
to
watch
them
together
on
the
big
screens
in
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
The
movie
also
stars
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy.
After
a
very
long
time,
Vidya
Balan's
fans
will
get
to
watch
her
in
a
rom-com,
and
they
are
excited
to
see
their
favourite
actress
in
this
genre.
Are
you
excited
for
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar?
