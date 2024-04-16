Vidya Balan REACTS To Madgaon Express Success, Praises Film: If You Haven't...

Madgaon Express came as one of the biggest surprise entertainers of the year. Right from the release it has grabbed the audience's attention, proving its excellent hold at the box office with its constantly rising collection. The film has made its distinct place in the hearts of the audience as a big-screen comedy entertainer of the year with its entertainment quotient. From Kunal Kemmu's direction to the fantastic performances by the lead cast-Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, the film stunned the audiences on every front and ruled the hearts of the masses.

In a recent exciting update, the fervor of the film has caught the heads of actress Vidya Balan and she heaped praises on the comedy entertainer 'Madgaon Express'. Taking to social media, Vidya Balan who watched the film recently shared her review and wrote, "I haven't laughed as much in a film as I have in Madgaon Express. If you haven't watched it yet, you're missing out on mad fun.@pratikgandhiofficial Bau Majja Aavigayi (It was a lot of fun).

Ever since the film was released, the audiences and the prominent celebrities of the industries couldn't stop showering immense love on it. With a remarkable box office number of 28.49 Cr at the box office, the movie solidified its status as one of the biggest successes of 2024. Following the excellent hold in three weeks, it is currently in its fourth week and continues to receive positive reviews from the audiences.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.