Vidya Balan REACTS To Madgaon Express Success, Praises Film: If You Haven't...

Madgaon
Express
came
as
one
of
the
biggest
surprise
entertainers
of
the
year.
Right
from
the
release
it
has
grabbed
the
audience's
attention,
proving
its
excellent
hold
at
the
box
office
with
its
constantly
rising
collection.
The
film
has
made
its
distinct
place
in
the
hearts
of
the
audience
as
a
big-screen
comedy
entertainer
of
the
year
with
its
entertainment
quotient.
From
Kunal
Kemmu's
direction
to
the
fantastic
performances
by
the
lead
cast-Divyendu
Sharma,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Avinash
Tiwary,
and
Nora
Fatehi,
the
film
stunned
the
audiences
on
every
front
and
ruled
the
hearts
of
the
masses.
In
a
recent
exciting
update,
the
fervor
of
the
film
has
caught
the
heads
of
actress
Vidya
Balan
and
she
heaped
praises
on
the
comedy
entertainer
'Madgaon
Express'.
Taking
to
social
media,
Vidya
Balan
who
watched
the
film
recently
shared
her
review
and
wrote,
"I
haven't
laughed
as
much
in
a
film
as
I
have
in
Madgaon
Express.
If
you
haven't
watched
it
yet,
you're
missing
out
on
mad
fun.@pratikgandhiofficial
Bau
Majja
Aavigayi
(It
was
a
lot
of
fun).
Ever
since
the
film
was
released,
the
audiences
and
the
prominent
celebrities
of
the
industries
couldn't
stop
showering
immense
love
on
it.
With
a
remarkable
box
office
number
of
28.49
Cr
at
the
box
office,
the
movie
solidified
its
status
as
one
of
the
biggest
successes
of
2024.
Following
the
excellent
hold
in
three
weeks,
it
is
currently
in
its
fourth
week
and
continues
to
receive
positive
reviews
from
the
audiences.
Madgaon
Express,
starring
Divyenndu,
Pratik
Gandhi,
and
Avinash
Tiwary,
has
immersed
audiences
in
laughter
and
adventure.
With
stellar
performances,
an
engaging
storyline,
unexpected
twists,
and
memorable
moments,
the
film
offers
pure
entertainment
for
audiences
to
enjoy
on
the
big
screen.
Taglined
"Bachpan
ke
sapne...
lag
gaye
apne,"
"Madgaon
Express" promises
a
nostalgic
journey
into
childhood
dreams.
Directed
by
Kunal
Kemmu
and
produced
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar
under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment,
the
film
invites
audiences
to
relish
the
nostalgia
in
theaters
now.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 19:48 [IST]