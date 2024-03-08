Vipul Amrutlal Shah And Sudipto Sen To Launch The First Song Vande Veeram From Bastar: The Naxal Story

The
trailer
for
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'
has
drawn
the
audience's
attention
ever
since
its
release.
The
trailer
has
definitely
piqued
the
audience's
excitement
to
watch
the
brutal
and
unfiltered
truth
that
the
makers
are
going
to
present
in
the
film.
The
one
thing
that
makes
the
film
more
exciting
is
the
coming
back
of
the
powerful
trio
of
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah,
Sudipto
Sen,
and
Adah
Sharma.
In
a
recent
exciting
update,
it
has
been
revealed
that
the
makers
of
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'
are
planning
to
unveil
the
first
song
Vande
Veeram
from
the
film
on
11th
March
2024.
The
launch
event
is
planned
in
Mumbai
in
the
presence
of
18
families
of
CRPF
soldiers.
This
is
a
very
big
thing
for
the
film
'Bastar
The
Naxal
Story'.
The
event
will
not
just
see
the
song
launch
but
the
team
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah,
Sudipto
Sen,
and
Adah
Sharma
along
with
the
other
cast
and
crew
will
also
honour
the
families
of
CRPF
soldiers.
The
approach
taken
by
the
makers
of
the
film
is
a
very
commendable
approach
as
they
distinct
themselves
from
regular
launch
events
and
chose
to
launch
the
song
with
CRPF
families.
Since
the
film
celebrates
the
courage
of
soldiers,
the
makers
have
decided
to
launch
the
song
with
a
theme
that
resonates
well
with
the
film's
theme
and
subject.
Produced
by
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah's
Sunshine
Pictures
and
co-produced
by
Aashin
A.
Shah,
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'
is
directed
by
Sudipto
Sen
and
will
have
Adah
Sharma
in
the
lead.
The
film
will
be
released
on
March
15,
2024,
in
cinemas
worldwide.
Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2024, 16:23 [IST]