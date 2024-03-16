Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar : The Naxal Story Left CRPF Soldiers Impressed As They Lauded The Makers

The
love
and
praises
on
'Bastar
The
Naxal
Story'
continues
to
pour
ever
since
it
hit
the
cinemas.
The
film
has
opened
with
extremely
positive
response
from
the
audiences
and
they're
all
raving
about
it.
While
the
film
has
led
an
impact
on
the
audiences,
it
has
also
moved
the
CRPF
officers
too.
Recently
the
CRPF
soldiers
had
watched
the
film
in
the
screening
and
they
are
all
hailing
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah,
Sudipto
Sen
for
the
film
and
the
bold
story
they
have
presented
infront
of
the
world.
The
film
has
moved
everyone
into
the
tears
and
a
video
of
review
was
shared
on
the
social
media
where
the
audiences
are
seen
praising
the
film
and
said,
"The
film
has
took
us
to
the
chapter
and
unsaid
truth
which
other
political
parties
didn't
let
to
come
out"
The
audiences
continued
saying,
"It's
up
to
the
government
to
remove
Naxalites
and
the
ruling
government
can
clean
the
naxalites
from
the
nation"
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story
directed
by
Sudipto
Sen
has
led
massive
impact
on
everyone's
mind
and
is
an
important
film
to
be
watched
only
on
the
big
screens.
At
some
screenings,
it
even
received
standing
ovation
and
the
audiences
are
praising
the
performance
of
Adah
Sharma
as
IPS
Neerja
Madhavan.
Produced
by
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah's
Sunshine
Pictures
and
co-produced
by
Aashin
A.
Shah,
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'
is
directed
by
Sudipto
Sen
and
will
have
Adah
Sharma
in
the
lead.
The
film
is
now
released
in
the
cinemas
worldwide.
