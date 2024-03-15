Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar:The Naxal Story Left Netizens Impressed As They Review With Full Marks

Right from the early screenings to the first-ever show in the cinemas, it has opened with an extremely positive response from the netizens. Everyone is hailing the film and the bold story presented by the team.

The film has moved the netizens into tears and they are all raving about the hidden truth, the makers have presented in the film. The social media is flooded with the comments and reviews from the netizens.

Still disturbed after watching #BastarTheNaxalStory. It is a gut-wrenching, soul-searing film that lays bare the anatomy of Maoist violence. Every incident of violence shown in the movie has happened in real life, in a much more brutal way, including the brutal slaughter of Salwa… pic.twitter.com/IKk7udo6wT — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) March 15, 2024

Yesterday I was invited to watch the premier of #BastarTheNaxalStory

Movie. Let me tell you there is no difference between Naxalites and Jihadi Terrorists. Few points to be highlighted about the Film:-



1) Left party support Naxalites.

1) Naxalites hate our national flag & Army.… pic.twitter.com/AupQarSzsJ — Anshul Pandey (@Anshulspiritual) March 14, 2024

Saw preview of #BastarTheNaxalStory - relentless, grim, mind numbing - as brutal as the Maoists, as determined as the police & CRPF forces. Haunting music & songs. @adah_sharma lives the role of IPS officer. Great support by the local cast. Watch with stout heart & feel the evil. pic.twitter.com/i2o9QZnPVw — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) March 13, 2024

Hats off to the makers of #TheKeralaStory who once again brought the unspoken stories into the limelight.. #BastarTheNaxalStory is hard hitting movie narrating real life incidents which otherwise never see public light.. Once again makers did daring by picking up bold subject of… pic.twitter.com/agseg3JMjw — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) March 14, 2024

The film has left a huge impact on the audience's mind and they are highly praising the film. At some screenings, it even received a standing ovation and the audiences are praising the performance of Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhavan.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film is now released in the cinemas worldwide.