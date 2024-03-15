Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar:The Naxal Story Left Netizens Impressed As They Review With Full Marks

Right
from
the
early
screenings
to
the
first-ever
show
in
the
cinemas,
it
has
opened
with
an
extremely
positive
response
from
the
netizens.
Everyone
is
hailing
the
film
and
the
bold
story
presented
by
the
team.
The
film
has
moved
the
netizens
into
tears
and
they
are
all
raving
about
the
hidden
truth,
the
makers
have
presented
in
the
film.
The
social
media
is
flooded
with
the
comments
and
reviews
from
the
netizens.
Still
disturbed
after
watching
#BastarTheNaxalStory.
It
is
a
gut-wrenching,
soul-searing
film
that
lays
bare
the
anatomy
of
Maoist
violence.
Every
incident
of
violence
shown
in
the
movie
has
happened
in
real
life,
in
a
much
more
brutal
way,
including
the
brutal
slaughter
of
Salwa…
pic.twitter.com/IKk7udo6wT
Yesterday
I
was
invited
to
watch
the
premier
of
#BastarTheNaxalStory
Movie.
Let
me
tell
you
there
is
no
difference
between
Naxalites
and
Jihadi
Terrorists.
Few
points
to
be
highlighted
about
the
Film:-
Saw
preview
of
#BastarTheNaxalStory
-
relentless,
grim,
mind
numbing
-
as
brutal
as
the
Maoists,
as
determined
as
the
police
&
CRPF
forces.
Haunting
music
&
songs.
@adah_sharma
lives
the
role
of
IPS
officer.
Great
support
by
the
local
cast.
Watch
with
stout
heart
&
feel
the
evil.
pic.twitter.com/i2o9QZnPVw
The
film
has
left
a
huge
impact
on
the
audience's
mind
and
they
are
highly
praising
the
film.
At
some
screenings,
it
even
received
a
standing
ovation
and
the
audiences
are
praising
the
performance
of
Adah
Sharma
as
IPS
Neerja
Madhavan.
Produced
by
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah's
Sunshine
Pictures
and
co-produced
by
Aashin
A.
Shah,
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'
is
directed
by
Sudipto
Sen
and
will
have
Adah
Sharma
in
the
lead.
The
film
is
now
released
in
the
cinemas
worldwide.
Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2024, 15:23 [IST]