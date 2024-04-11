VIRAL VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Kolkata After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Shooting

After the major success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is back again with his Rooh Baba avatar. And fans would love to know that the actor has already started the shooting for the horror suspense movie.

Kartik Aaryan Shoots In Kolkata For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan has been posting bits of him shooting in Kolkata from the last couple of days. On Wednesday, he posted a picture of himself standing at the iconic Howrah bridge donning his avatar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Giving a pose standing in front yellow taxis wearing black outfit, Kartik wrote, "Kolkata How-rah You."

Kartik Aaryan Eating At Flurys Post Shooting Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Another video of Karthik Aaryan sipping coffee at a famous Kolkata eatery went viral on Wednesday where he could be seen posing for selfies with fans through a glass window. He was seen donning the same black attire with bandana in his head with a pair of black goggles channeling his famous character.

Kartik Aaryan Getting Mobbed Outside Flurys In Kolkata

Well, if you think that is it, let me tell you that the fans didn't get enough of him, and were waiting outside Flurys in Kolkata to get a glimpse of him closely. He could be seen getting mobbed as he was trying to get outside the restaurant managing a flock of fans. He even took selfies with a few fans.

More About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, who directed the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is reportedly to hit the screen in Diwali 2024.