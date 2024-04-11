VIRAL VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Kolkata After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Shooting

After
the
major
success
of
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2,
Kartik
Aaryan
is
back
again
with
his
Rooh
Baba
avatar.
And
fans
would
love
to
know
that
the
actor
has
already
started
the
shooting
for
the
horror
suspense
movie.
Kartik
Aaryan
Shoots
In
Kolkata
For
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
3
Kartik
Aaryan
has
been
posting
bits
of
him
shooting
in
Kolkata
from
the
last
couple
of
days.
On
Wednesday,
he
posted
a
picture
of
himself
standing
at
the
iconic
Howrah
bridge
donning
his
avatar
from
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa.
Giving
a
pose
standing
in
front
yellow
taxis
wearing
black
outfit,
Kartik
wrote,
"Kolkata
How-rah
You."
Kartik
Aaryan
Eating
At
Flurys
Post
Shooting
Of
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
3
Another
video
of
Karthik
Aaryan
sipping
coffee
at
a
famous
Kolkata
eatery
went
viral
on
Wednesday
where
he
could
be
seen
posing
for
selfies
with
fans
through
a
glass
window.
He
was
seen
donning
the
same
black
attire
with
bandana
in
his
head
with
a
pair
of
black
goggles
channeling
his
famous
character.
Kartik
Aaryan
Getting
Mobbed
Outside
Flurys
In
Kolkata
Well,
if
you
think
that
is
it,
let
me
tell
you
that
the
fans
didn't
get
enough
of
him,
and
were
waiting
outside
Flurys
in
Kolkata
to
get
a
glimpse
of
him
closely.
He
could
be
seen
getting
mobbed
as
he
was
trying
to
get
outside
the
restaurant
managing
a
flock
of
fans.
He
even
took
selfies
with
a
few
fans.