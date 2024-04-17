War 2 LEAKED Pics: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Chiselled Looks From Sets Leave Fans Drooling

War
2
Leaked
Pics:
It's
going
to
be
an
ultimate
face-off
between
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Jr
NTR
in
War
2.
The
highly-anticipated
spy-thriller
sequel
has
already
started
generating
a
lot
of
buzz.
War
2
-
a
sequel
to
Hrithik's
2019
blockbuster
War
-
is
expected
to
be
a
big-budget
spy-thriller
with
high-octane
action
sequences,
promising
to
offer
you
a
never-seen-before
adrenaline-pumping
cinematic
experience.
Meanwhile,
pics
from
War
2
have
surfaced
online,
giving
fans
a
sneak-peek
of
their
characters.
War
2
Shooting:
Pics
From
Sets
Get
Leaked
Amid
the
buzz
around
the
sequel,
pics
from
War
2
are
going
viral
on
the
internet
right
now.
Hrithik
and
Jr
NTR's
pics
got
leaked,
leaving
fans
drooling
over
their
chiselled
looks.
In
the
pictures,
Hrithik
looked
dashing
in
a
light
blue
turtleneck
t-shirt
paired
with
a
black
best
jacket.
On
the
other
hand,
JR
NTR
sported
a
sleek
black
outfit.
War
2:
Hrithik
Roshan-Jr
NTR's
Looks
Leaked
Fans
are
going
gaga
over
Hrithik-Jr
NTR's
looks
from
War
2.
Fans
expressed
their
excitement
on
the
niternet.
They
are
drooling
over
Hrithik's
bulked-up
look.
Jr
NTR,
too,
undergone
a
major
physical
transformation
an
dshed
a
couple
of
kilos
or
his
role.
Look
At
#HrithikRoshan
Royalness
And
Inbuilt
Body
Iskoo
War2
ka
Main
Hero
Khethe
Hyy
🥵💥💥
One
user
took
to
X
(formerly
Twitter)
and
tweeted,
"Ab
aayega
double
mazaa,"
while
another
one
wrote,
"Greek
god
Hrithik
🔥🔥🥵with
side
character
ntr
🔥🔥"
A
third
user
tweeted,
"NTR
-
Hrithik
Dance
number
🥵🔥🔥🥵"
About
War
2:
Directed
by
Ayan
Mukerji,
Kiara
Advani
-
the
gorgeous
lady
of
the
moment
-
has
come
on
board
as
the
leading
lady
of
War
2.
Hrithik
will
reprise
his
role
as
Kabir,
while
the
RRR
star
plays
the
role
of
the
baddie.