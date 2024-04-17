War 2 LEAKED Pics: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Chiselled Looks From Sets Leave Fans Drooling

War 2 Leaked Pics: It's going to be an ultimate face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2. The highly-anticipated spy-thriller sequel has already started generating a lot of buzz. War 2 - a sequel to Hrithik's 2019 blockbuster War - is expected to be a big-budget spy-thriller with high-octane action sequences, promising to offer you a never-seen-before adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience. Meanwhile, pics from War 2 have surfaced online, giving fans a sneak-peek of their characters.

Amid the buzz around the sequel, pics from War 2 are going viral on the internet right now.

Hrithik and Jr NTR's pics got leaked, leaving fans drooling over their chiselled looks. In the pictures, Hrithik looked dashing in a light blue turtleneck t-shirt paired with a black best jacket. On the other hand, JR NTR sported a sleek black outfit.

Fans are going gaga over Hrithik-Jr NTR's looks from War 2. Fans expressed their excitement on the niternet. They are drooling over Hrithik's bulked-up look. Jr NTR, too, undergone a major physical transformation an dshed a couple of kilos or his role.

Look At #HrithikRoshan Royalness And Inbuilt Body Iskoo War2 ka Main Hero Khethe Hyy 🥵💥💥



I Can Bet My Entire Property HrithikRoshan Can Eat 100s of SideCharacter Ntr 👍🏻..#War2 pic.twitter.com/tSe6339uJW — Akash Roshan 👺 (@Rowdyboy60) April 16, 2024

One user took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, "Ab aayega double mazaa," while another one wrote, "Greek god Hrithik 🔥🔥🥵with side character ntr 🔥🔥"

A third user tweeted, "NTR - Hrithik Dance number 🥵🔥🔥🥵"

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Kiara Advani - the gorgeous lady of the moment - has come on board as the leading lady of War 2. Hrithik will reprise his role as Kabir, while the RRR star plays the role of the baddie.

The sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on 14th August 2025! The film went on floors last year and had been shot at exotic locations like Spain and Abu Dhabi.

For the unversed, War 2 marks the 6th installment in the YRF spy universe after EK Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.