What The Hell Navya 2 Finale: Jaya Bachchan Makes BIG Revelation About Bond With Amitabh Bachchan: He Is...

In
the
promo
for
the
upcoming
episode
of
What
The
Hell
Navya,
Jaya
Bachchan,
Shweta
Bachchan
Nanda,
and
Navya
Naveli
Nanda
discuss
Parent
and
children
relationships.
Jaya
Bachchan
talks
about
her
best
friends
in
the
house,
and
says,
"Mere
sabse
ache
dost
mere
ghar
ke
andar
hai".
However,
Navya
innocently
reacts
Aww.
Jaya
gives
her
opinion
on
the
strong
bond
she
has
with
Amitabh
Bachchan
in
the
podcast,
"My
husband
is
my
best
friend".
By
sharing
stories
of
her
grandmother's
interactions
with
friends,
Navya
lightens
the
mood
she
says,
"when
nani's
friends
come
over
they
can
talk
to
her
in
a
certain
way
that
we
can't
talk
to
her.
I
find
that
so
funny
that
they
tick
her
of
about
certain
things".
Shweta
Bachchan
Nanda
joins
in
and
has
an
opinion
on
parents
being
labelled
as
friends
with
their
children.
She
highlights
the
importance
of
maintaining
clear
responsibilities
within
the
family
structure
and
states
that
although
she
values
her
relationship
with
her
children,
certain
boundaries
never
change.
The
promo
ends
with
Shweta's
statement,
"My
children
are
my
children
and
my
friends
are
my
friends".
Navya
Naveli
Nanda,
hosts
the
popular
vodcast
"What
The
Hell
Navya," which
brings
together
three
generations
for
engaging
discussions
that
resonate
with
audiences
of
all
ages.
Navya
is
seen
with
her
grand
mom
Jaya
Bachchan
and
mother
Shweta
Bachchan
on
the
vodcast.
Link
to
the
video