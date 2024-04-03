What The Hell Navya 2 Finale: Jaya Bachchan Makes BIG Revelation About Bond With Amitabh Bachchan: He Is...

In the promo for the upcoming episode of What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda discuss Parent and children relationships.

Jaya Bachchan talks about her best friends in the house, and says, "Mere sabse ache dost mere ghar ke andar hai". However, Navya innocently reacts Aww.

Jaya gives her opinion on the strong bond she has with Amitabh Bachchan in the podcast, "My husband is my best friend". By sharing stories of her grandmother's interactions with friends, Navya lightens the mood she says, "when nani's friends come over they can talk to her in a certain way that we can't talk to her. I find that so funny that they tick her of about certain things".

Shweta Bachchan Nanda joins in and has an opinion on parents being labelled as friends with their children. She highlights the importance of maintaining clear responsibilities within the family structure and states that although she values her relationship with her children, certain boundaries never change. The promo ends with Shweta's statement, "My children are my children and my friends are my friends".

Navya Naveli Nanda, hosts the popular vodcast "What The Hell Navya," which brings together three generations for engaging discussions that resonate with audiences of all ages. Navya is seen with her grand mom Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan on the vodcast. Link to the video

