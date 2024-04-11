When Kriti Sanon Revealed Losing Student Of The Year To Alia Bhatt On KWK, Watch Karan Johar’s Reaction

Photo
Kriti
Sanon
is
one
of
the
best
actresses
who
emerged
in
the
last
decade.
Her
versatile
performances,
ranging
from
comedy
to
romance,
have
won
the
hearts
of
many.
However,
Kriti's
journey
to
Bollywood
has
not
been
easy.
The
Filmfare
winning
actress
made
her
debut
with
Heropanti,
however,
it
could've
been
another
film,
if
she
hadn't
lost
the
project
to
Alia
Bhatt.
Watch
Karan
Johar's
Reaction
When
Kriti
Sanon
Revealed
Losing
Student
Of
The
Year
To
Alia
Bhatt
Kriti
herself
revealed
that
she
was
replaced
in
Student
of
The
Year
and
lost
the
project
on
her
appearance
in
Koffee
With
Karan.
To
say
the
least,
Karan
Johar's
reaction
was
not
to
be
missed.
In
the
promo
video,
Kriti
could
be
seen
being
asked
by
Karan,
"Did
you
get
rejected
for
many
auditions
prior
to
Heropanti?"
Kriti,
without
any
miss,
said,
"You
know
my
first
audition
was
actually
for
Student
Of
The
Year...1." Upon
listening
to
this,
Karan
Johar
reacted,
"Oops."
Watch
the
video
here:
However,
in
the
full
episode,
Kriti
elaborated
the
reason
for
her
not
getting
the
project,
she
continued,
"No,
I
was
horrible
then.
So
it's
fine." Karan
affirmed
and
asked,
"Oh
you
were?
Please
say
it
loudly
to
the
camera
so
I
don't
get
trolled
for
this,
because
I
don't
remember
seeing
your
audition
at
all."
Watch
Alia
and
Kriti's
audition
clip:
Kriti
Sanon
lost
another
Dharma
project
which
is
the
controversial
role
of
Kiara
Advani
in
2018
Lust
Stories.
Karan
Johar
revealed
earlier,
"I
had
offered
it
to
Kriti
Sanon,
the
role...
And
she
said
that
her
mom
didn't
allow
her."
Despite
not
getting
the
right
exposure
with
her
debut
film,
Heropanti,
Kriti
Sanon
has
managed
to
reign
Bollywood
with
her
talent.
She
received
Filmfare
in
the
best
actress
category
for
box
office
hit
Mimi.
Kriti
is
currently
seen
in
Crew,
where
she
is
sharing
the
screen
space
with
Tabu
and
Kareena
Kapoor.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 12:08 [IST]