When Kriti Sanon Revealed Losing Student Of The Year To Alia Bhatt On KWK, Watch Karan Johar’s Reaction

Kriti Sanon is one of the best actresses who emerged in the last decade. Her versatile performances, ranging from comedy to romance, have won the hearts of many. However, Kriti's journey to Bollywood has not been easy. The Filmfare winning actress made her debut with Heropanti, however, it could've been another film, if she hadn't lost the project to Alia Bhatt.

Watch Karan Johar's Reaction When Kriti Sanon Revealed Losing Student Of The Year To Alia Bhatt

Kriti herself revealed that she was replaced in Student of The Year and lost the project on her appearance in Koffee With Karan. To say the least, Karan Johar's reaction was not to be missed. In the promo video, Kriti could be seen being asked by Karan, "Did you get rejected for many auditions prior to Heropanti?"

Kriti, without any miss, said, "You know my first audition was actually for Student Of The Year...1." Upon listening to this, Karan Johar reacted, "Oops." Watch the video here:

However, in the full episode, Kriti elaborated the reason for her not getting the project, she continued, "No, I was horrible then. So it's fine." Karan affirmed and asked, "Oh you were? Please say it loudly to the camera so I don't get trolled for this, because I don't remember seeing your audition at all."

Watch Alia and Kriti's audition clip:

Kriti Sanon lost another Dharma project which is the controversial role of Kiara Advani in 2018 Lust Stories. Karan Johar revealed earlier, "I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role... And she said that her mom didn't allow her."

More About Kriti Sanon's Work

Despite not getting the right exposure with her debut film, Heropanti, Kriti Sanon has managed to reign Bollywood with her talent. She received Filmfare in the best actress category for box office hit Mimi.

Kriti is currently seen in Crew, where she is sharing the screen space with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.