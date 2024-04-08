When Madhuri Dixit Refused To Do Molestation Scene With Ranjeet For Prem Pratigya. Here's What Happened Next

Madhuri
Dixit
was
the
reigning
queen
of
Bollywood
during
the
80s
and
90s.
The
actress
did
many
roles
that
left
a
lasting
impression
on
people's
hearts.
However,
there
were
times
when
the
actress
had
faced
challenges
in
order
to
perform
particular
sensitive
scenes.
Madhuri
Dixit
Denied
To
Do
Molestation
Scene
With
Actor
Ranjeet
Recently,
actor
Ranjeet
revealed
how
Madhuri
Dixit
refused
to
do
a
molestation
scene
with
him.
In
a
scene,
Ranjit
was
supposed
to
perform
it
with
Madhuri
on
a
handcart
which
is
of
her
character's
father's.
Ranjeet
revealed
that
Madhuri
cried
inconsolably
while
expressing
her
discomfort.
Ranjeet
recalled
the
incident
and
said,
"She
started
crying
and
refused
to
do
the
scene.
I
was
unaware
of
the
situation,
some
art
director
had
told
me.
There
was
a
Bengali
art
director.
Our
director
was
Bapu,
he
was
from
South.
I
used
to
have
fun
on
the
sets,
like
when
I
would
tell
my
co-stars,
'darling
thoda
udhar
muh
karo
mai
change
kar
leta
hoon
(face
the
other
side,
I'll
change)'.
I
was
not
even
used
to
going
to
the
makeup
room.
Very
normal
and
all
that.
I
was
accepted
like
that;
otherwise,
they
would
say
I'm
fake."
Ranjeet
revealed
what
happened
next,
saying,
"The
crying
continued,
I
had
to
go
to
another
shoot
and
I
told
them
to
call
her.
But
no
one
told
me
that
Madhuri
is
not
agreeing.
Ultimately,
she
agreed.
Veeru
Devgan
was
the
fight
master.
He
said
that
we
will
keep
rolling
the
camera:
'beech
mein
camera
cut
nahi
hona
chahiye
(the
scene
shouldn't
be
cut
in
between)'.
Molestation
is
a
part
of
our
job.
The
villain
is
not
bad.
All
my
heroines
were
very
fond
of
me
because
I
never
used
any
force."