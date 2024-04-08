When Madhuri Dixit Refused To Do Molestation Scene With Ranjeet For Prem Pratigya. Here's What Happened Next

Photo Credit: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit was the reigning queen of Bollywood during the 80s and 90s. The actress did many roles that left a lasting impression on people's hearts. However, there were times when the actress had faced challenges in order to perform particular sensitive scenes.

Madhuri Dixit Denied To Do Molestation Scene With Actor Ranjeet

Recently, actor Ranjeet revealed how Madhuri Dixit refused to do a molestation scene with him. In a scene, Ranjit was supposed to perform it with Madhuri on a handcart which is of her character's father's. Ranjeet revealed that Madhuri cried inconsolably while expressing her discomfort.

Ranjeet recalled the incident and said, "She started crying and refused to do the scene. I was unaware of the situation, some art director had told me. There was a Bengali art director. Our director was Bapu, he was from South. I used to have fun on the sets, like when I would tell my co-stars, 'darling thoda udhar muh karo mai change kar leta hoon (face the other side, I'll change)'. I was not even used to going to the makeup room. Very normal and all that. I was accepted like that; otherwise, they would say I'm fake."

Ranjeet revealed what happened next, saying, "The crying continued, I had to go to another shoot and I told them to call her. But no one told me that Madhuri is not agreeing. Ultimately, she agreed. Veeru Devgan was the fight master. He said that we will keep rolling the camera: 'beech mein camera cut nahi hona chahiye (the scene shouldn't be cut in between)'. Molestation is a part of our job. The villain is not bad. All my heroines were very fond of me because I never used any force."

More About Madhuri Dixit Starrer Prem Pratigya

Helmed by Bapu, Prem Pratigya was released in 1989 which also featured actors Satish Kaushik and Vinod Mehra alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit, and Ranjeet.