Who is Aparna Thakur? Ravi Kishan's Alleged Second Wife Who Sued Bhojpuri Star, Marriage Details & More

Ravi
Kishan's
Second
Wife
Aparna
Thakur
Demands
Justice:
Now
that
the
election
is
near,
Ravi
Kishan
seems
to
be
getting
caught
in
yet
another
scheme.
A
woman
named
Aparna
Thakur
is
claiming
that
Bhojpuri
actor
Ravi
Kishan
is
her
husband
and
they
even
have
a
daughter
together.
Aparna
claims
that
BJP
MP
is
not
accepting
their
daughter
socially
and
publically.
Demanding
justice
for
her
daughter,
Aparna
promises
to
take
the
matter
in
court.
As
the
news
of
Ravi
Kishan
having
a
second
wife
swirlk
around
the
internet,
people
are
searching
who
Aparna
Thakur
is,
so
let's
explore
who
she
is
and
why
she
is
making
such
claims.
WHO
IS
APARNA
THAKUR?
Aparna
Thakur
is
getting
viral
on
intrnet.
The
lady
claims
to
be
Ravi
Kishan's
wife.
She
said
in
a
press
conference
that
she
met
Ravi
in
1995
when
ravi
was
studying
journalism.
After
a
year
of
dating,
Ravi
and
Aparna
allegedly
got
married.
Aparna
claims
that
they
are
still
married
but
Ravi
now
refuses
to
have
any
contacts
with
her
and
does
not
accept
their
daughter
socially.
Aparna
claims
that
Ravi's
family
has
been
well
aware
of
the
matter
ever
since
the
start.
She
claimed
that
she
even
has
photographs
were
she
is
seen
wearing
sindoor
and
posing
alongside
Ravi.
Aparna
further
reveals
that
their
daughter
is
in
film
industry.
Recently
they
have
been
living
in
Lucknow
to
start
Ravi
Kishan's
alleged
daughter's
chikankari
business.
APARNA
THAKUR
TO
TAKE
ALLEGED
HUSBAND
RAVI
KISHAN
TO
COURT
After
revealing
to
the
media
that
she
is
allegedly
the
wife
of
Ravi
Kishan,
Aparna
claimed
that
she
will
be
taking
the
matter
to
court
now
that
Ravi
is
not
publically
accepting
him.
She
claims
to
not
have
photos
of
their
marriage
but
she
has
photos
of
her
wearing
sindoor
while
she
is
bside
Ravi
and
her
daughter.
She
also
has
photos
with
Ravi's
parents
and
a
video
where
Ravi's
sister's
daughter
is
calling
her
mami.
Aparna
wants
Ravi
to
adopt
their
daughter
and
give
her
all
the
things
that
she
legally
deserves.
Moreover,
Aparna
urged
Chief
Minister
to
help
her
in
getting
justice
to
her
daughter.
