Who is Aparna Thakur? Ravi Kishan's Alleged Second Wife Who Sued Bhojpuri Star, Marriage Details & More

Ravi Kishan's Second Wife Aparna Thakur Demands Justice: Now that the election is near, Ravi Kishan seems to be getting caught in yet another scheme. A woman named Aparna Thakur is claiming that Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is her husband and they even have a daughter together. Aparna claims that BJP MP is not accepting their daughter socially and publically. Demanding justice for her daughter, Aparna promises to take the matter in court. As the news of Ravi Kishan having a second wife swirlk around the internet, people are searching who Aparna Thakur is, so let's explore who she is and why she is making such claims.

WHO IS APARNA THAKUR?

Aparna Thakur is getting viral on intrnet. The lady claims to be Ravi Kishan's wife. She said in a press conference that she met Ravi in 1995 when ravi was studying journalism. After a year of dating, Ravi and Aparna allegedly got married. Aparna claims that they are still married but Ravi now refuses to have any contacts with her and does not accept their daughter socially.

Aparna claims that Ravi's family has been well aware of the matter ever since the start. She claimed that she even has photographs were she is seen wearing sindoor and posing alongside Ravi.

Aparna further reveals that their daughter is in film industry. Recently they have been living in Lucknow to start Ravi Kishan's alleged daughter's chikankari business.

I said yesterday that Ms Aparna ji is going to court. And this is the proof. All the best to #RaviKishan Bhayya! pic.twitter.com/xRTHvAej94 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 15, 2024

APARNA THAKUR TO TAKE ALLEGED HUSBAND RAVI KISHAN TO COURT

After revealing to the media that she is allegedly the wife of Ravi Kishan, Aparna claimed that she will be taking the matter to court now that Ravi is not publically accepting him. She claims to not have photos of their marriage but she has photos of her wearing sindoor while she is bside Ravi and her daughter. She also has photos with Ravi's parents and a video where Ravi's sister's daughter is calling her mami.

Aparna wants Ravi to adopt their daughter and give her all the things that she legally deserves. Moreover, Aparna urged Chief Minister to help her in getting justice to her daughter.