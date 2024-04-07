Srikanth: WHO Is Srikanth Bolla? Visually Challenged Industrialist Who Inspired Rajkummar Rao’s Character

Rajkummar Rao Srikanth Release: Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in the upcoming biographical drama titled, Srikanth. The first-look of the actor was recently released. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani (of Saand Ki Aankh fame), the film also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles. Headlined by Rajkummar, the movie is based on the life of the visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Read on...

Rajkummar Rao's Character In Srikanth: Who Is Srikanth Bolla?

Rajkummar is currently gearing for the release of his next, Srikanth (previously titled as 'SRI'). The biographical drama follows the inspiring story of visually challenged Srikanth who overcame his obstacles and hurdles and emerged as a successful industrialist, becoming an inspiration for all physically challenged people.

Born in a city in Andhra pradesh in 1991, Srikanth was visually impaired from birth and belonged to a farming family. After his 10th boards, he wanted to pursue science in his 12th, but was not permitted to do so. Bolla then filed a case, and after a six-month wait, he was allowed to pursue science at his own risk. Bolla topped his class with a 98% on his XII board exams.

Later, he was denied admission to coaching institutes for IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), where he wanted to study engineering, due to his visual impairment. He was the 1st international blind student in Brain and Cognitive Science and Business at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He also went on to become a member of Lead India 2020: The Second National Youth Movement. Started by former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Lead India 2020 is helping India reach the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2020 by eradicating poverty, illiteracy and unemployment.

In 2012, Bolla started Bollant Industries, which manufactures areca-based products and provides employment to several hundred people with disabilities, with funding from Ratan Tata. In April 2017, Bolla was named by Forbes magazine in its list of 30 under 30 across all of Asia, one of only three Indians in that list.

Srikanth Release Date:

Rajkummar's film is all set to release on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, i.e. 10th May.

Announcing the same on Instagram, the actor wrote, "A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

