Srikanth: WHO Is Srikanth Bolla? Visually Challenged Industrialist Who Inspired Rajkummar Rao’s Character

Rajkummar
Rao
Srikanth
Release:
Rajkummar
Rao
will
next
be
seen
in
the
upcoming
biographical
drama
titled,
Srikanth.
The
first-look
of
the
actor
was
recently
released.
Directed
by
Tushar
Hiranandani
(of
Saand
Ki
Aankh
fame),
the
film
also
stars
Jyotika,
Alaya
F
and
Sharad
Kelkar
in
prominent
roles.
Headlined
by
Rajkummar,
the
movie
is
based
on
the
life
of
the
visually-impaired
industrialist
Srikanth
Bolla.
Read
on...
Rajkummar
Rao's
Character
In
Srikanth:
Who
Is
Srikanth
Bolla?
Rajkummar
is
currently
gearing
for
the
release
of
his
next,
Srikanth
(previously
titled
as
'SRI').
The
biographical
drama
follows
the
inspiring
story
of
visually
challenged
Srikanth
who
overcame
his
obstacles
and
hurdles
and
emerged
as
a
successful
industrialist,
becoming
an
inspiration
for
all
physically
challenged
people.
Born
in
a
city
in
Andhra
pradesh
in
1991,
Srikanth
was
visually
impaired
from
birth
and
belonged
to
a
farming
family.
After
his
10th
boards,
he
wanted
to
pursue
science
in
his
12th,
but
was
not
permitted
to
do
so.
Bolla
then
filed
a
case,
and
after
a
six-month
wait,
he
was
allowed
to
pursue
science
at
his
own
risk.
Bolla
topped
his
class
with
a
98%
on
his
XII
board
exams.
Later,
he
was
denied
admission
to
coaching
institutes
for
IIT
(Indian
Institute
of
Technology),
where
he
wanted
to
study
engineering,
due
to
his
visual
impairment.
He
was
the
1st
international
blind
student
in
Brain
and
Cognitive
Science
and
Business
at
the
prestigious
Massachusetts
Institute
of
Technology
(MIT).
He
also
went
on
to
become
a
member
of
Lead
India
2020:
The
Second
National
Youth
Movement.
Started
by
former
President
of
India
Dr.
A.P.J.
Abdul
Kalam,
Lead
India
2020
is
helping
India
reach
the
goal
of
becoming
a
developed
nation
by
2020
by
eradicating
poverty,
illiteracy
and
unemployment.
In
2012,
Bolla
started
Bollant
Industries,
which
manufactures
areca-based
products
and
provides
employment
to
several
hundred
people
with
disabilities,
with
funding
from
Ratan
Tata.
In
April
2017,
Bolla
was
named
by
Forbes
magazine
in
its
list
of
30
under
30
across
all
of
Asia,
one
of
only
three
Indians
in
that
list.
Srikanth
Release
Date:
Rajkummar's
film
is
all
set
to
release
on
the
auspicious
occasion
of
Akshaya
Tritiya,
i.e.
10th
May.