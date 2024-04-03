Will Siddharth Anand Not Direct Pathaan 2? Here's Why Fans Requested Him To Helm Shah Rukh Khan's Film

Pathaan
2:
Siddharth
Anand,
a
name
that
has
become
synonymous
with
high-octane
action
films
in
Indian
cinema,
recently
celebrated
the
monumental
success
of
'Pathaan',
which
raked
in
a
whopping
gross
worldwide
collection
of
over
₹1,000
crore.
SIDDHARTH
ANAND
TO
NOT
DIRECT
PATHAAN
2?
As
2023
commenced
with
'Pathaan'
setting
new
benchmarks,
2024
saw
'Fighter'
taking
the
baton
as
the
first
hit
of
the
year.
Amidst
these
achievements,
speculation
is
mounting
about
the
sequel
to
'Pathaan',
which
is
anticipated
to
hit
the
floors
this
year.
However,
there's
a
twist
in
the
tale
with
reports
suggesting
that
Anand
might
not
direct
the
sequel,
sticking
to
his
philosophy
of
not
helming
sequels
to
focus
more
on
developing
franchises.
Despite
this,
a
surge
of
requests
from
fans
has
been
observed,
urging
Anand
to
take
the
director's
chair
for
the
'Pathaan'
sequel.
They
have
taken
to
social
media,
voicing
their
desire
for
Anand
to
replicate
his
success
with
the
first
film,
emphasizing
his
unparalleled
skill
in
action
direction,
scale,
and
cinematography.
Fans
express
their
reluctance
for
any
experimental
shifts
in
direction
for
the
sequel,
highlighting
Anand's
significant
role
in
presenting
Shah
Rukh
Khan
in
the
iconic
'Pathaan'
avatar.
One
fan
passionately
stated,
"Sid
Anand
Is
The
Best
Action
Director
Of
Recent
Times...We
have
seen
#Pathaan
create
history
with
All
Time
Blockbuster
under
his
direction...So
we
want
again
Sid
Anand
in
#Pathaan2...We
don't
want
any
experiments
please." Another
added,
"Just
Delay
the
Project
&
Give
it
to
Sid
❤️
Sid
k
pas
jarur
Pathaan
2
k
liye
koi
Idea
tha
isleya
wo
Pathaan
2
Direct
krne
k
liye
excited
b
tha..
Don't
Experiment
with
this
one…"
SIDDHARTH
ANAND
HIT
FILMS
Moreover,
Anand's
success
isn't
confined
to
'Pathaan' alone.
His
recent
release,
'Fighter',
starring
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone,
has
dominated
the
box
office
in
India,
Bangladesh,
Mauritius,
Maldives,
and
Sri
Lanka,
also
making
it
to
the
top
tens
list
in
22
countries
globally,
including
Australia,
New
Zealand,
Canada,
and
Brazil.
This
further
cements
Anand's
reputation
in
crafting
films
that
not
only
resonate
with
the
Indian
audience
but
have
a
global
appeal.
Anand's
journey,
marked
by
films
such
as
'Bang
Bang',
'War',
'Pathaan',
and
now
'Fighter',
showcases
his
adeptness
in
creating
cinematic
universes
that
are
both
critically
acclaimed
and
commercially
successful.
While
the
director
enjoys
the
success
of
'Fighter',
the
film
fraternity
and
fans
alike
are
keen
to
see
whether
Anand
will
make
an
exception
and
return
to
direct
the
sequel
of
'Pathaan',
thereby
continuing
to
redefine
action
cinema
in
India.