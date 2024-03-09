Witness The Reality Of Naxal And Their Supporters! Here Comes An Intriguing Promo Of Bastar: The Naxal Story!

The
trailer
for
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'
has
been
released
and
has
definitely
raised
the
audience's
excitement
to
watch
the
brutal
and
unfiltered
truth
that
the
makers
are
going
to
present
in
the
film.
The
one
thing
that
makes
the
film
more
exciting
is
the
coming
back
of
the
powerful
trio
of
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah,
Sudipto
Sen,
and
Adah
Sharma.
As
this
trio
is
all
set
to
present
a
spin-chilling
story
of
Naxals
and
India's
fight
against
them,
now,
they
are
here
with
an
intriguing
promo
exposing
how
some
refusals
led
to
the
loss
of
thousands
of
innocent
lives
in
Bastar.
The
makers
took
to
their
social
media
and
shared
a
captivating
promo
featuring
the
lead
Adah
Sharma
fighting
against
the
Naxals
and
making
a
Naxal-free
Bharat.
The
makers
further
jotted
the
caption
-
"Their
refusal
to
help
resulted
in
the
loss
of
thousands
of
innocent
lives
in
Bastar...
Witness
the
reality
of
Naxals
and
their
supporters
in
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
and
join
us
for
a
#NaxalFreeBharat.
The
promo
is
indeed
very
intriguing
and
gives
a
glance
into
the
brutal
reality
of
the
system
that
refuses
to
lend
a
helping
hand
in
the
fight
against
Naxals
which
may
lead
to
the
loss
of
the
lives
of
thousands.
Standing
and
facing
bravely,
Adah
Sharma
as
I.P.S
Neerja
Mathur
with
her
soldiers
is
all
set
to
trap
the
Naxals.
This
has
indeed
piqued
the
excitement
to
watch
the
film
on
its
release.
Produced
by
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah's
Sunshine
Pictures
and
co-produced
by
Aashin
A.
Shah,
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story' is
directed
by
Sudipto
Sen
and
will
have
Adah
Sharma
in
the
lead.
The
film
will
be
released
on
March
15,
2024,
in
cinemas
worldwide.
Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2024, 14:46 [IST]