Witness The Reality Of Naxal And Their Supporters! Here Comes An Intriguing Promo Of Bastar: The Naxal Story!

The trailer for 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has been released and has definitely raised the audience's excitement to watch the brutal and unfiltered truth that the makers are going to present in the film. The one thing that makes the film more exciting is the coming back of the powerful trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma. As this trio is all set to present a spin-chilling story of Naxals and India's fight against them, now, they are here with an intriguing promo exposing how some refusals led to the loss of thousands of innocent lives in Bastar.

The makers took to their social media and shared a captivating promo featuring the lead Adah Sharma fighting against the Naxals and making a Naxal-free Bharat. The makers further jotted the caption -

"Their refusal to help resulted in the loss of thousands of innocent lives in Bastar...

Witness the reality of Naxals and their supporters in Bastar: The Naxal Story and join us for a #NaxalFreeBharat.

In cinemas on 15th March, 2024"

The promo is indeed very intriguing and gives a glance into the brutal reality of the system that refuses to lend a helping hand in the fight against Naxals which may lead to the loss of the lives of thousands. Standing and facing bravely, Adah Sharma as I.P.S Neerja Mathur with her soldiers is all set to trap the Naxals. This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film on its release.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.