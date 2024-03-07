Yodha Action Director Craig Macrae Opens Up On Action Scenes With Sidharth Malhotra: He Handled It Like A Boss

With films like Ek Villain, Brothers, Mission Majnu and Shershaah under his belt, actor Sidharth Malhotra has established himself as the go-to actor for action in Bollywood. His transformation from a Kukad Kamal Da to a Yodha is noteworthy, and a testament to his ability and dedication as an actor. Sidharth's latest film 'Yodha,' will see him take to the skies, taking the action a notch higher as he looks to take down terrorists who have hijacked a flight.

In an exclusive BTS video from his upcoming film Yodha, fans got a peek behind the curtain as Sidharth Malhotra and his Yodha team revealed the secrets behind some of the film's most intense action scenes. In the video, Sidharth can be seen practising close-quarter combat skills and performing the high-octane stunts himself, highlighting how he has become Bollywood's top action star.

In the video, renowned South African action choreographer Craig Macrae, revealed that Sidharth Malhotra was a quick study, who picked up hand-to-hand combat and knife techniques very quickly, even though they were new to him. Such adaptability is a testament to Sidharth's experience with action films over the years. The award-winning action director mentioned that Sidharth was particularly easy to teach, learning complex techniques in just one showing, and handling the action scenes "like a boss", - praise of the highest order for Sidharth Malhotra from one of the best professionals in the industry today.

'Yodha' had previously taken the internet by storm with an action-packed trailer that showed Sidharth Malhotra at his best, leaving fans eager to see more of the high-flying action. The release of this BTS action video has taken the anticipation a step further, promising even more action than anticipated, and we can't wait to see Sidharth Malhotra rock the screens when Yodha hits the big screens on March 15th.