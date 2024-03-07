Yodha Action Director Craig Macrae Opens Up On Action Scenes With Sidharth Malhotra: He Handled It Like A Boss

With
films
like
Ek
Villain,
Brothers,
Mission
Majnu
and
Shershaah
under
his
belt,
actor
Sidharth
Malhotra
has
established
himself
as
the
go-to
actor
for
action
in
Bollywood.
His
transformation
from
a
Kukad
Kamal
Da
to
a
Yodha
is
noteworthy,
and
a
testament
to
his
ability
and
dedication
as
an
actor.
Sidharth's
latest
film
'Yodha,'
will
see
him
take
to
the
skies,
taking
the
action
a
notch
higher
as
he
looks
to
take
down
terrorists
who
have
hijacked
a
flight.
In
an
exclusive
BTS
video
from
his
upcoming
film
Yodha,
fans
got
a
peek
behind
the
curtain
as
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
his
Yodha
team
revealed
the
secrets
behind
some
of
the
film's
most
intense
action
scenes.
In
the
video,
Sidharth
can
be
seen
practising
close-quarter
combat
skills
and
performing
the
high-octane
stunts
himself,
highlighting
how
he
has
become
Bollywood's
top
action
star.
In
the
video,
renowned
South
African
action
choreographer
Craig
Macrae,
revealed
that
Sidharth
Malhotra
was
a
quick
study,
who
picked
up
hand-to-hand
combat
and
knife
techniques
very
quickly,
even
though
they
were
new
to
him.
Such
adaptability
is
a
testament
to
Sidharth's
experience
with
action
films
over
the
years.
The
award-winning
action
director
mentioned
that
Sidharth
was
particularly
easy
to
teach,
learning
complex
techniques
in
just
one
showing,
and
handling
the
action
scenes
"like
a
boss",
-
praise
of
the
highest
order
for
Sidharth
Malhotra
from
one
of
the
best
professionals
in
the
industry
today.
'Yodha'
had
previously
taken
the
internet
by
storm
with
an
action-packed
trailer
that
showed
Sidharth
Malhotra
at
his
best,
leaving
fans
eager
to
see
more
of
the
high-flying
action.
The
release
of
this
BTS
action
video
has
taken
the
anticipation
a
step
further,
promising
even
more
action
than
anticipated,
and
we
can't
wait
to
see
Sidharth
Malhotra
rock
the
screens
when
Yodha
hits
the
big
screens
on
March
15th.
Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 14:17 [IST]