Zapatlela 3 Cast, Release Date: Film Announced With New Poster. Who Is Playing Main Lead?

The excitement among Marathi cinema fans has peaked with the official declaration that "Zapatlela 3," the next chapter in the beloved horror-comedy series, is set to begin production. The announcement was made with the release of a captivating poster that promises more thrills and laughter.



Actor-director Mahesh Kothare, who was at the helm of the first two films, will direct this installment. Rajnish Khanuja of Select Media Holdings and Mahesh Kothare through Jenma Films International are on board as producers. The film will see the return of Addinath Kothare, captivating audiences with his performance in the lead role. The film also marks the comeback of the iconic character 'Tatya Vinchu’.

A notable highlight is the teaser of an exciting new addition to the cast, set to amplify the film's allure. Director Mahesh Kothare shared his enthusiasm, noting the responsibility to deliver a compelling narrative following the success of the previous films. He assured fans that "Zapatlela 3" would offer an absorbing experience.

Producer Rajnish Khanuja expressed eagerness about the project, emphasizing the film's promise as an enthralling experience for audiences worldwide. With filming scheduled to commence by the end of this year, anticipation is building for what is poised to be a memorable addition to the "Zapatlela" franchise.