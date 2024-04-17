Zapatlela 3 Cast, Release Date: Film Announced With New Poster. Who Is Playing Main Lead?

The
excitement
among
Marathi
cinema
fans
has
peaked
with
the
official
declaration
that
"Zapatlela
3," the
next
chapter
in
the
beloved
horror-comedy
series,
is
set
to
begin
production.
The
announcement
was
made
with
the
release
of
a
captivating
poster
that
promises
more
thrills
and
laughter.
Actor-director
Mahesh
Kothare,
who
was
at
the
helm
of
the
first
two
films,
will
direct
this
installment.
Rajnish
Khanuja
of
Select
Media
Holdings
and
Mahesh
Kothare
through
Jenma
Films
International
are
on
board
as
producers.
The
film
will
see
the
return
of
Addinath
Kothare,
captivating
audiences
with
his
performance
in
the
lead
role.
The
film
also
marks
the
comeback
of
the
iconic
character
'Tatya
Vinchu’.
A
notable
highlight
is
the
teaser
of
an
exciting
new
addition
to
the
cast,
set
to
amplify
the
film's
allure.
Director
Mahesh
Kothare
shared
his
enthusiasm,
noting
the
responsibility
to
deliver
a
compelling
narrative
following
the
success
of
the
previous
films.
He
assured
fans
that
"Zapatlela
3"
would
offer
an
absorbing
experience.
Producer
Rajnish
Khanuja
expressed
eagerness
about
the
project,
emphasizing
the
film's
promise
as
an
enthralling
experience
for
audiences
worldwide.
With
filming
scheduled
to
commence
by
the
end
of
this
year,
anticipation
is
building
for
what
is
poised
to
be
a
memorable
addition
to
the
"Zapatlela"
franchise.