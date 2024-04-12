Zero Se Restart: The Making Of 12th Fail Release Date: Vinod Chopra Films Announce Their New Movie

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra is set to unveil a new film, Zero Se Restart, under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films. This behind-the-scenes movie about 12th Fail is scheduled for release on July 19. It aims to provide an in-depth view of the film's journey from the initial days of shooting. Viewers can expect unique behind-the-scenes footage directly from the sets, offering a glimpse into the making process.

Zero Se Restart is more than just a making-of documentary. Vidhu Vinod Chopra describes it as a narrative of the challenges and skepticism faced by 12th Fail, from doubts about its potential to debates over its mode of release. Despite these challenges, the film emerged as a story of victory against all odds. Chopra emphasizes that this film is meant to be a fun and engaging account of the real-life struggles and triumphs behind 12th Fail, rather than a conventional guide on filmmaking.

The original movie, 12th Fail, featured actors Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Its success story is celebrated in a poster shared by the filmmakers on Instagram, highlighting the film's journey as an "incredible behind-the-scenes story" and a "captivating tale of resilience and triumph." This narrative aligns with Vinod Chopra Films' mission to entertain, educate, and elevate audiences.

Released in theaters on October 27 last year, 12th Fail achieved notable success, earning Rs 66.55 crore at the box office. This financial triumph underscores the film's widespread appeal and the effective storytelling that captivated audiences. Zero Se Restart promises to offer fans an intimate look at the dedication and hard work that went into creating such a successful film. With its release date approaching, audiences are eagerly anticipating this unique cinematic experience that celebrates the spirit and resilience of the filmmakers.