Zero Se Restart: The Making Of 12th Fail Release Date: Vinod Chopra Films Announce Their New Movie
Zero Se Restart, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, reveals the behind-the-scenes journey of 12th Fail. Scheduled for release on July 19, it presents challenges, triumphs, and the making process, offering viewers a unique insight into filmmaking.
Director
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra
is
set
to
unveil
a
new
film,
Zero
Se
Restart,
under
the
banner
of
Vinod
Chopra
Films.
This
behind-the-scenes
movie
about
12th
Fail
is
scheduled
for
release
on
July
19.
It
aims
to
provide
an
in-depth
view
of
the
film's
journey
from
the
initial
days
of
shooting.
Viewers
can
expect
unique
behind-the-scenes
footage
directly
from
the
sets,
offering
a
glimpse
into
the
making
process.
Zero
Se
Restart
is
more
than
just
a
making-of
documentary.
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra
describes
it
as
a
narrative
of
the
challenges
and
skepticism
faced
by
12th
Fail,
from
doubts
about
its
potential
to
debates
over
its
mode
of
release.
Despite
these
challenges,
the
film
emerged
as
a
story
of
victory
against
all
odds.
Chopra
emphasizes
that
this
film
is
meant
to
be
a
fun
and
engaging
account
of
the
real-life
struggles
and
triumphs
behind
12th
Fail,
rather
than
a
conventional
guide
on
filmmaking.
The
original
movie,
12th
Fail,
featured
actors
Vikrant
Massey,
Medha
Shankr,
Anant
Joshi,
Anshumaan
Pushkar,
and
Priyanshu
Chatterjee.
Its
success
story
is
celebrated
in
a
poster
shared
by
the
filmmakers
on
Instagram,
highlighting
the
film's
journey
as
an
"incredible
behind-the-scenes
story" and
a
"captivating
tale
of
resilience
and
triumph."
This
narrative
aligns
with
Vinod
Chopra
Films'
mission
to
entertain,
educate,
and
elevate
audiences.
Released
in
theaters
on
October
27
last
year,
12th
Fail
achieved
notable
success,
earning
Rs
66.55
crore
at
the
box
office.
This
financial
triumph
underscores
the
film's
widespread
appeal
and
the
effective
storytelling
that
captivated
audiences.
Zero
Se
Restart
promises
to
offer
fans
an
intimate
look
at
the
dedication
and
hard
work
that
went
into
creating
such
a
successful
film.
With
its
release
date
approaching,
audiences
are
eagerly
anticipating
this
unique
cinematic
experience
that
celebrates
the
spirit
and
resilience
of
the
filmmakers.