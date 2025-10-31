120 Bahadur: Meet Sparsh Walia And Atul Singh, Who Bring Alive The Extraordinary Bravery Of Real Life Warriors

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios' upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur is one of the most awaited films of the year. The teaser and poster have already offered a glimpse into this extraordinary story inspired by the valour and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers. The film salutes the 120 brave men who fought against impossible odds, and remarkably, two of them, Nihal Singh Ji and Yadav Ji, continue to stand tall as living symbols of courage. The two heroes were also present in Lucknow at the launch of the film's first song, Dada Kishan Ki Jai.

In 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the fearless leader of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, whose battalion refused to retreat even in the face of certain death. The film honours not only his heroism but also the spirit of every soldier who fought beside him.

Portraying these real-life warriors, Sparsh Walia (as Yadav Ji) and Atul Singh (as Nihal Singh Ji) bring to life stories of unyielding bravery. Their presence reminds us that the heroes of Rezang La aren't just names in history, they are among us, carrying memories of a battle that defined sacrifice and strength.

120 Bahadur is based on the incredible true story of the 120 Indian soldiers who held their ground during the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, one of the bravest last stands in Indian military history.

And at the heart of it all : one unwavering line echoes through the film: "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge."

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production. Releasing in cinemas on 21st November 2025!