120 Bahadur New Poster Out: Makers Unveil New Poster Starring Farhaan Akhtar, Teaser To Drop Tomorrow

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios have dropped a striking new poster of 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC. The new visual sets the tone for what promises to be one of the most powerful war dramas in recent memory, and comes with an exciting announcement: the teaser drops tomorrow.

Makers, taking to their official Instagram handle, dropped the new poster with the caption:

"Hum peechhe nahin hatenge.

Teaser out tomorrow. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur"

120 Bahadur is based on the incredible true story of the 120 Indian soldiers who held their ground during the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, one of the bravest last stands in Indian military history.

With this new poster drop, the countdown begins. The teaser packed with emotion, spectacle, and soul ~ drops in just 1 day.

And at the heart of it all : one unwavering line echoes through the film: "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge."

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production. Releasing in cinemas on 21st November 2025!