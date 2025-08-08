13 Years Since Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Biggest Breakthrough Performance In Gangs Of Wasseypur 2

Thirteen years ago, on August 8, 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur 2 hit theatres and that altered the career of Nawazuddin Siddiqui forever. While he had already appeared in a string of small yet memorable roles, it was his portrayal of Faizal Khan that turned him into a household name making him one of the finest actors of Indian cinema.

Faizal Khan, with his slow drawl, unflinching gaze, and simmering intensity, was unlike anything audiences had seen before. Nawazuddin brought a raw authenticity to the part, making it impossible to separate the man from the character. Every dialogue, every pause, every flicker of expression became etched in pop culture earning him widespread love, critical acclaim, and cult status.

Since then, Nawazuddin hasn't looked back. From The Lunchbox and Badlapur to Sacred Games, Manto, and Serious Men, he has seamlessly moved between mainstream and independent cinema, proving his versatility time and again. His journey from being an unrecognised face in crowd scenes to walking international red carpets is nothing short of inspirational.

In an industry often driven by glamour and star lineage, Nawaz carved his own path through sheer talent, persistence, and unshakable dedication to his craft. His performances transcend genres, languages, and formats be it in gritty dramas, lighthearted comedies, or even commercial entertainers.

Thirteen years after Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no longer just an actor audiences admire, he's a legend they celebrate. The breakout that began with Faizal Khan didn't just give us an unforgettable character, it gave Indian cinema one of its most powerful and enduring storytellers.