14 Years Of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster: Randeep Hooda Celebrates Milestone With A Nostalgic Post

Randeep Hooda marked a nostalgic milestone as he celebrated 14 years of Tigmanshu Dhulia's iconic film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. Released in 2011, the film broke new ground in the gangster-drama genre with its layered storytelling, unforgettable characters, and themes of passion, power, and betrayal.

On social media, Randeep reflected on the enduring legacy of the film, sharing how it continues to be one of the most defining experiences of his career. His performance in the film was widely acclaimed and played a crucial role in shaping the celebrated franchise that followed.

Fourteen years later, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is remembered not only as a bold and cult classic but also as a turning point in Randeep Hooda's versatile journey as an actor, cementing his place among the finest performers of his generation.

Randeep shared on his social media, saying, "From twisted loyalties to unforgettable characters 14 years of #SahebBiwiAurGangster.

A film that will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for keeping this tale alive all these years 🙏✨ #14YearsOfSahebBiwiAurGangster"