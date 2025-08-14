1921 Star Angela Krislinzki Recalls Life-Saving Moment With Stray Dog on Delhi Streets

In the wake of the Supreme Court's recent verdict on removing stray dogs from Delhi streets and putting them in shelters, actress Angela Krislinzki has stepped forward to share a deeply personal and emotional story - one that changed her perspective on strays forever.

Angela recalled a chilling night in Delhi when she was walking home alone. "I was on a deserted street, and I realised someone was following me. My heart was pounding. Then, out of nowhere, a stray dog appeared and started walking by my side," she said.

What happened next felt nothing short of divine intervention. "The man following me suddenly slowed down and eventually turned away. That dog walked with me till I reached my gate, wagged his tail, and quietly left. That night, I understood how selfless and protective animals can be, even without knowing you," Angela shared, her voice filled with gratitude.She also takes care of two dogs at her house ,as well the strays in her locality

The incident became a turning point in her life, making her an even stronger advocate for animal welfare. "It breaks my heart to think that dogs like him - who protect and love without asking for anything - could be taken off the streets. Stray dogs are not a nuisance; they are part of our community," she said.

For Angela, this isn't just about animals - it's about compassion, safety, and the invisible bonds that exist between humans and street dogs. Her heartfelt story serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most unexpected guardians walk on four legs. ❤