30 Years Of Rangeela: Ram Gopal Varma’s Iconic Film Back In Cinemas This October

Ram Gopal Varma's iconic 90s classic Rangeela is set to return to the big screen in India soon, celebrating its 30th anniversary with a revived 4K restoration and immersive sound upgrade.

Originally released on 8th September 1995, Rangeela was a blockbuster remembered for its innovative storytelling, vibrant visuals, and A. R. Rahman's unforgettable soundtrack-his first original score in Hindi cinema. Performances by Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff, along with dynamic choreography and memorable songs, continue to define its enduring legacy.

As part of the Ultra Rewind initiative by Ultra Media, the restored release aims to rekindle the magic for longtime fans and introduce its timeless appeal to new generations.

Urmila Matondkar, reflecting on the film's emotional resonance, took to Instagram to share: "It was never just a film. It was, and still is, a feeling - woven with intense joy, hope, dreams... and above all, a grand celebration of life."

Director Ram Gopal Varma remarked, "At the time Rangeela came, love stories were stuck in melodramatic patterns stretched to unbelievable extremes, and music was used like a filler. For me, Rangeela stood for aspiration. Mili was the embodiment of every ordinary person who dares to dream of something larger than life. Munna and Kamal were two sides of that journey-the street-smart survivor and the polished star-both real, both flawed, both necessary. Now, with its re-release, what excites me is not just nostalgia. It's also the chance for a new generation to experience that same freshness, to understand why Rangeela was not just a film but a shift in the way we looked at that genre of films."

Ultra Media CEO Sushilkumar Agrawal added, "We are delighted to bring Rangeela back to theatres. It was a landmark film of the 90s, and this re-release will allow both old fans and new audiences to celebrate its timeless appeal."

Winner of seven Filmfare Awards, including Best Music Director for A. R. Rahman, the film remains a cultural milestone that helped usher in a modern sensibility in Bollywood.