5 Reasons Vishal-Sheykhar Will Always Stay Relevant No Matter Your Playlist

This month, India's most iconic music magic, Vishal-Sheykhar, are hitting the stage for Visa Presents Vishal and Sheykhar Live Tour, to celebrate 25 incredible years of creating chartbusters that defined a generation. They will perform their biggest hits live on September 12th, 2025 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi and September 13th, 2025 at NSCI Dome, Mumbai, bringing together nostalgia, energy and pure musical magic. The shows are produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow enterprise.

From soulful melodies to stadium anthems, their songs cut across moods, memories and generations. Here's why their music will always stay timeless, no matter what your playlist looks like:

1. When Love Feels Like Pure Magic

From first crushes to soulmates, their romantic numbers are the ultimate Bollywood love story. 'Khuda Jaane' from Bachna Ae Haseeno, 'Radha' and 'Ishq Wala Love' from Student of the Year still make hearts race like the first time.

2. When Heartbreak Hits Hard

They don't just do love, they do loss too. Tracks like 'Jiyein Kyun' from Dum Maaro Dum and 'Bin Tere' from I Hate Luv Storys are emotional soundtracks for every breakup, proving that sadness can still be beautiful when set to music.

3. When It's Time to Dance Like Nobody's Watching

They are the undisputed kings of party playlists. From 'Sheila Ki Jawaani' from Tees Maar Khan and 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' from Befikre to 'Disco Deewane' from their beats guarantee packed dance floors and endless energy.

4. When You Need Power & Motivation

Few can blend inspiration with rhythm like Vishal-Sheykhar's 'Chak De! India' remains an anthem of pride, while 'India Waale' from Happy New Year reminds us of the strength in unity. Their music doesn't just play, it pushes you forward.

5. When You Just Want to Feel Good

Not every moment needs drama. For those everyday playlists, their breezy tracks like 'Anjaana Anjaani Ki Kahani' from Anjaana Anjaani', 'Subah Subah' from I See You and 'Tu Meri' from Bang Bang make life feel lighter, brighter and a little more cinematic.

That's the Vishal-Sheykhar magic - love, heartbreak, parties, power or pure joy, their songs have been the soundtrack to our lives for 25 years.

With countless hits still going stronger than ever, Vishal-Sheykhar aren't just part of Bollywood's music history; they continue to shape its future. And now, it's time to celebrate that legacy live, with the songs that have defined our playlists for decades.

Tickets are now available on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination.