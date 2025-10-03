5 Reasons Why Fans Have A Love & Hate Relationship With Birthday Boy Shaan R Grover

Saiyaara actor Shaan R Grover is not just any actor-he's someone who takes bold roles and gives performances that get people talking. As he celebrates his birthday today, fans are showing him love... and a little bit of hate too. But that's actually a good thing!

Here are 5 reasons why people love and hate him at the same time:

1. Girls from Around the World Are Going Gaga Over Him

Shaan's charm clearly isn't limited to India. From his recent travels to Dubai and Azerbaijan, it's clear that his fanbase is truly international. Whether it was girls stopping him for selfies at the Dubai mall or fans mobbing him for pictures in Azerbaijan at an event, the attention he draws is unreal. He's been getting messages and fan edits from places around the world. It's the kind of global love that makes some fans swoon.

2. His Role as Mahesh Was Too Real

When Shaan played Mahesh in Saiyaara, he shocked everyone. The character was not easy to like but Shaan played him so well that people actually started hating the character. Some fans even got angry at him! That just shows how powerful his acting was.

3. He Makes You Feel Something

Whether you feel love, anger, or frustration, his roles always get a reaction. And that's what great acting is all about.

4. He Takes Risks

Shaan doesn't always pick the "safe" or "likeable" roles. He chooses characters that are challenging even if they make people uncomfortable. That's what makes him different and exciting to watch.

5. He's Always Improving

Even when fans criticize him, Shaan listens and learns. He takes it in, grows from it, and comes back stronger every time. That's why people keep watching him-because they know he's always bringing something new.

Love Him or Hate Him... You're Still Watching

On his birthday, one thing is clear: Shaan R Grover knows how to leave a mark. If people are still talking about Mahesh today, it means he did his job really well. And fans? Whether they love or hate his characters, they can't stop watching him.