5 Times Aayush Sharma Gave Us Major Travel Goals

By
Aayush Sharma, beyond being a promising actor, is also a travel junkie. One look at his social media profile, and you'd see how he likes to breathe in the fresh air, whether at the mountains or sun-kissed beaches. As his travel posts radiate charm, here's looking at the times he dished out major travel goals.1. Aayush Sharma stepped foot onto the sand during his recent beach vacation. The actor treated his fans to a few glimpses and simply made everyone admire the peace at the beach!

1. Aayush Sharma stepped foot onto the sand during his recent beach vacation. The actor treated his fans to a few glimpses and simply made everyone admire the peace at the beach!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

2. Aayush Sharma treated himself to a holiday in the mountains and relished the stillness of the open air. He shared a few memories from his trip, making everyone pack their bags soon!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

3. This October, the actor headed to a location surrounded by greenery, waterbodies and rocks - a wholesome spot to wander and reflect on oneself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

4. Last year, Aayush Sharma vacationed in the Himalayas at a remote gem and shared a few stills that captured his travel, from the lakeside to the roadways and everything in between.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

5. Aayush spent quality time with his family on a mountain spot, surrounded by plush greenery and happy moments to cherish forever!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

With every outing, Aayush has inspired us all to sink in moments that make you feel alive in nature.

