50 Or 52? Malaika Arora Clears The Air On Her Age After Netizens Dig Up 2019 Birthday Post: My Heart Is…

Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday in Goa, addressing age speculation. She expressed gratitude for the love received and shared a heartfelt note from Arjun Kapoor, highlighting her ongoing projects in the entertainment industry.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora marked her 50th birthday on October 23 in Goa. However, confusion arose online when some netizens claimed she had celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019, leading to speculation about her actual age. If she was indeed 46 in 2019, simple math suggests she should be turning 52 this year, given her birth year of 1973.

Malaika Arora Addresses Age Rumours

A few days after the celebration, Malaika addressed the rumours regarding her age. On October 26, she shared photos from her birthday festivities and expressed gratitude for the love and wishes she received. She wrote, "My heart is full. Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special." Her message subtly confirmed that she is indeed 50 years old.

In her post, Malaika also thanked those who helped plan her celebration. She mentioned @amuaroraofficial and friends who joined the festivities, stating she couldn't have asked for more. This confirmation put an end to the ongoing chatter about her real age.

Arjun Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Message

On Malaika's birthday, her former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor shared a touching message on Instagram. He posted a photo of Malaika sitting on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower in view from their trip together. His caption read: "Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling and always keep seeking…"

Malaika responded to Arjun's post by sharing it on her Instagram Stories with a simple "Thank you," accompanied by a red heart emoji. This exchange highlighted their amicable relationship despite their past romantic involvement.

Malaika's Recent Work Ventures

Professionally, Malaika recently impressed audiences with her performance in Thamma's music video "Poison Baby." Additionally, she is currently appearing on the reality show "Pitch To Get Rich" alongside Karan Johar. Her presence in these projects showcases her continued relevance and appeal in the entertainment industry.

Malaika's public clarification about her age has settled any doubts among fans and followers. Her gratitude towards those who celebrated with her reflects a sense of contentment and appreciation as she embraces this milestone year.