7 Iconic Hooksteps of Kartik Aaryan That Went Viral

When it comes to charm, energy and unforgettable dance moves, Kartik Aaryan has carved his own identity as Bollywood's ultimate hookstep king. Over the years, his songs have not just topped the charts but also gifted fans signature steps that went viral across weddings, parties and reels. From peppy party anthems to blockbuster soundtracks, his hooksteps have become cultural moments. Here's a look at seven of his most iconic ones.

1. Dil Chori - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

This wedding anthem turned Kartik's bhangra-inspired hookstep into an evergreen favorite, still performed at festive occasions. His effortless desi energy made the step instantly relatable and easy to follow. Even today, no sangeet feels complete without guests grooving to this number.

2. Bom Diggy Diggy - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

The youth anthem that established Kartik as the ultimate party vibe setter. The carefree moves, combined with the song's infectious beats, created a hookstep that became a campus and club staple. From late-night parties to viral reels, the craze still continues.

3. Dheeme Dheeme - Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik's suave groove with Ananya Panday became a nationwide sensation, making "Dheeme Dheeme" one of his most viral dance numbers. The step struck a balance between fun and classy, making it appealing for all age groups. It quickly turned into a trending challenge across TikTok and Instagram.

4. Character Dheela 2.0 - Shehzada

Breathing new life into Salman Khan's cult classic, Kartik added his own flair and swag. His fresh interpretation of the hookstep resonated with the younger generation while paying homage to the original. It proved that Kartik can seamlessly carry forward legacy songs with his unique style.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

With his signature black outfit and high-energy moves, Kartik created a hookstep that became the face of the film. The choreography struck the perfect mix of spooky and stylish, making fans instantly hooked. It dominated stage performances and social media edits alike.

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Track - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Once again, Kartik raised the bar by returning with a powerful hookstep in the much-awaited franchise.Setting the internet abuzz, proving that audiences eagerly wait for his signature moves.

7. Satyanaas - Chandu Champion

Shifting gears from party anthems, Kartik surprised fans with a fun and quirky hookstep in "Satyanaas." The playful choreography brought out his lighter side, showcasing his versatility as a performer. It quickly found its place in celebratory playlists, further widening his dance appeal.

Kartik Aaryan's hooksteps have become more than just choreography, they are cultural trends that audiences embrace wholeheartedly. With each release, he continues to set new benchmarks in how music and dance capture the collective imagination. As his journey unfolds, the excitement around his next viral hookstep only grows stronger.