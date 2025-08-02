71st National Film Award | Injured Shah Rukh Khan Overwhelmed After Winning For Jawan: Iss Samman Ke Liye…

Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his role in Jawan, expressing heartfelt gratitude alongside Vikrant Massey's win.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude after winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for 'Jawan' at the 71st National Film Awards. He shared this honour with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for his role in '12th Fail'. This marks the first National Award win for both actors.

In an Instagram post, Khan thanked the jury and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. He wrote, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today."

Shah Rukh Khan's Gratitude

In a video message, Khan expressed his deep appreciation, stating, "Needless to say overwhelmed with gratitude and humility. To be honoured with a national award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime." He extended thanks to everyone who believed in his worthiness for this accolade.

Khan acknowledged his directors and writers from 2023, mentioning Raju Sir, Sid, and especially Atlee Sir for trusting him with 'Jawan'. He said, "Atlee Sir, this is like you say, 'Mass'." His team and management also received thanks for their unwavering support.

Family Support

The actor credited his family for their love and patience. "My wife and kids gave me so much more love and care as if I am the kid in the house," he shared. They understand his passion for cinema often takes him away but support him wholeheartedly.

Khan reflected on what winning a National Award signifies beyond recognition. "A National Award is not just an achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters," he noted. It motivates him to continue working hard and serving cinema.

Upcoming Projects

Khan's next project is Siddharth Anand's 'King', co-produced by Marflix Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film features Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff among others and is set for release on Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

'Jawan', produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover alongside Khan. The film's success added another feather to Khan's cap as he continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Awards Ceremony Highlights

The awards ceremony held on August 1, 2025 saw Rani Mukerji winning Best Actress for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' won Best Hindi Feature Film while Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was awarded Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

'Hanu-Man' received recognition in AVGC categories while 'Sam Bahadur' was honoured for promoting national values. Sudipto Ghosh's 'The Kerala Story' bagged awards for Best Cinematography and Best Direction.

Khan concluded by thanking fans saying, "Thank you for all the cheers and all their tears... Keep the popcorn ready. I will be back in theatres and soon on the screen." His dedication to cinema remains unwavering as he looks forward to future projects.