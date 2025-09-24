Get Updates
71st National Film Awards: Ashish Avinash Receives Award, Presented By Anand L Rai & Colour Yellow Rejoice

By
71st National Film Awards Ashish Avinash Receives Award

It's a proud moment for Colour Yellow as debutant director Ashish Avinash Bende has been honoured with the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his Marathi feature Aatmapamphlet. Presented by Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow, the film marks Bende's first directorial venture, and this national honour makes his arrival in Indian cinema all the more special.

Aatmapamphlet has already made waves internationally: premiering at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (Generation 14plus) and later travelling to other international festivals, where it was celebrated for its fresh storytelling and heartfelt treatment of adolescence and identity. Now, with the National Award, the film's journey comes full circle, cementing its place as a standout debut.

For Colour Yellow, this recognition is another feather in its cap: the 4th National Award for the production house, after Tanu Weds Manu Returns earlier bagged honours for Best Original Screenplay, Best Dialogue, and Best Actress. With Rai's vision of supporting new voices and championing stories rooted in regional realities, Colour Yellow has once again reaffirmed its commitment to cinema that is both authentic and universal.

As the applause for Aatmapamphlet continues, Colour Yellow is already gearing up for its next big releases - Tere Ishk Mein in November 2025 and Tu Yaa Main on Valentine's 2026. The journey is only getting bigger, brighter, and bolder.

X