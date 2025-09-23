71st National Film Awards: When And Where To Watch The Ceremony Live Online; Prize Money And Other Details

National Film Awards: The 71st National Film Awards will be held on September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu is set to honor the best of Indian cinema for the year 2023.

According to reports, the event is set to begin at 4 PM, while the live broadcast on the official DD News YouTube channel will start at 3 PM, giving viewers a chance to watch the red carpet arrivals and the awards presentation online. Check out the live streaming below:

This year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honor in cinema, will be presented to Malayalam actor Mohanlal for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema over a span of more than forty years. The award includes the Golden Lotus Award (Swarna Kamal), a medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

71st National Film Awards Full Winners List

The Best Feature Film went to 12th Fail. Sam Bahadur (Hindi) earned Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values.

Performance Awards:

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) & Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) - shared

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Vijayaraghavan (Pookkaalam, Malayalam) & M. S. Bhaskar (Parking, Tamil) - shared

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku, Malayalam) & Janki Bodiwala (Vash, Gujarati) - shared

Best Child Artist:

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi (Gandhi Tatha Chettu, Telugu)

Kabir Khandare (Gypsy, Marathi)

Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav Jagtap (Naal 2, Marathi)

Best Regional Language Films:

Rongatapu 1982 - Assamese

Deep Fridge - Bengali

Vash - Gujarati

Kathal - Hindi

Kandeelu - The Ray of Hope - Kannada

Ullozhukku - Malayalam

Shyamchi Aai - Marathi

Pushkara - Odia

Godday Godday Chaa - Punjabi

Parking - Tamil

Bhagavanth Kesari - Telugu

Craft and Technical Awards:

Best Male Playback Singer: PVNS Rohit (Baby, Telugu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Jawan, Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Prasantanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Screenplay (Original): Sai Rajesh (Baby, Telugu) & Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking, Tamil) - shared

Best Screenplay (Dialogues): Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Hindi)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran & Hariharan Muralidharan (Animal, Hindi) - shared

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam, Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018, Malayalam)

Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir & Nidhhi Gambhir (Sam Bahadur, Hindi)

Best Make-up: Shrikant Desai (Sam Bahadur, Hindi)

Best Music Direction (Songs): G. V. Prakash Kumar (Vaathi, Tamil)

Best Music Direction (Background Score): Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal, Hindi)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Balagam, Telugu)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Hindi)

Best Stunt Choreography: Nandu & Prudhvi (Hanu-Man, Telugu) - shared

Best Film in AVGC (VFX Supervisor): Jetty Venkat Kumar (Hanu-Man, Telugu)

The ceremony will also highlight the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, awarded to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and several Golden and Silver Lotus awards recognizing excellence in production, direction, and technical fields across multiple languages. All recipients receive certificates along with cash prizes ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh, depending on the category.

Cinema enthusiasts can follow the awards live online to see India's filmmakers, actors, and technical talent recognized for their contributions for the year 2023.