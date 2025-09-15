A.R. Rahman Hails TIFF Wins For Jitank Singh Gurjar And Neeraj Ghaywan As Milestones For Indian Cinema

Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman took to his social media applauding the recent wins of two Indian films, as filmmakers Jitank Singh Gurjar and Neeraj Ghaywan brought home prestigious honours from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Rahman took to social media to congratulate the two directors, calling their victories moments that carry Indian cinema to international audiences and inspire storytellers everywhere.

At TIFF this year, Jitank Singh Gurjar's debut feature Vimukt was honoured with the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film, while acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's latest work Homebound was named Second Runner-up for the People's Choice Award. Together, these wins highlight the diversity, strength, and resonance of Indian storytelling in world cinema.

Rahman's words carry weight far beyond congratulations. For decades, his music has symbolized India's artistic spirit on the global stage, and his wishes to Gurjar and Ghaywan serves as a reminder of how each new milestone fuels the country's creative momentum.

With stories like Vimukt and Homebound striking chords across borders, Indian filmmakers continue to prove that their work can both reflect local realities and speak to universal audiences.