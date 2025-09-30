A.R. Rahman Joins The Promise of Music, The World’s First Congress On The Social Impact Of Music

The Glenn Gould Foundation announced that the internationally acclaimed composer and musician A.R. Rahman will bring his artistry to The Promise of Music, the inaugural world congress dedicated to exploring music's power to create social change. The landmark gathering takes place this October in Toronto, uniting artists, visionaries, and cultural leaders from across the globe.

On October 10, Rahman will perform with his celebrated Sufi band, offering audiences a musical journey rooted in spirituality and innovation. He will also present Jhalaa, India's first raga based contemporary music collective, following its debut earlier this year at the Waves Summit in Mumbai. Jhalaa formed under the aegis of the Bharat Maestro awards was created to celebrate the young virtuosos of Indian classical music and consists of 6 young male and 6 young female musicians trained in Indian classical music and instruments.

The celebrations begin on October 9, when the Sunshine Orchestra, a pioneering youth ensemble from Rahman's KM Music Conservatory in Chennai will take the stage for their Canadian debut. The orchestra, composed of students from underserved sectors of society, reflects Rahman's mission to use music as a tool for empowerment and opportunity.

Speaking about this one of a kind event A.R. Rahman said "In challenging times like these, the joy and talent of children and music bring back our faith in art, humanity, and friendship. Art and Music belong to everyone, they come with no borders or rules. They heal, they inspire, and they remind us of all that we share. So when we share our gifts, the happiness we feel is often greater than the joy of those who receive them. With The Promise of Music, we hope to show that music is more than performance. It is a bridge that brings people together and creates hope for a brighter tomorrow."

As an artist whose work has reached audiences worldwide, Rahman's presence at The Promise of Music highlights how Indian music continues to inspire, connect, and drive social impact on an international scale.

The Promise of Music - A Glenn Gould Foundation project will take place in Toronto, Canada from October 6 - 10 and convenes the world's most inspiring artists, performers and changemakers for five transformative days of concerts, public forums, special events and bold new ideas.