A.R. Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan & Nora Fatehi Bring Bold New Energy to Ufff Yeh Siyapaa with Tamancha!

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is not your typical comedy. A daring experiment in storytelling, this silent film delivers 0% dialogue and 100% chaos - a fresh, unconventional cinematic experience that continues to intrigue audiences. Now, adding a striking new layer to its sonic landscape is its second track, Tamancha.

Composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, voiced with power and flair by Sunidhi Chauhan, and written by acclaimed lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, Tamancha is a sharp, sensuous dance number that blends infectious grooves with a moody undertone.

Lighting up the screen is Nora Fatehi, who brings her signature grace and charisma to the song's visual presentation, alongside actor Sohum Shah.

Speaking about the track, A.R. Rahman shared, "In a film that doesn't use dialogue, the music can't just be background, it has to step forward and speak. With Tamancha it was about striking a very careful balance of holding back while still keeping an edge. Rhythm drives the emotion of the song."

Sunidhi Chauhan added, "The track walks a fine line between allure and boldness. It's not loud, but it lingers and that made it creatively extremely exciting to sing."

A Luv Films presentation, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is written and directed by G. Ashok and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is set to hit theatres on 5th September 2025.