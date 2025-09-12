Get Updates
Aabeer Gulaal Release Date In India: When Will Fawad Khan’s Film Premiere? Check Latest Update

By
Aabeer Gulaal Release Date In India

Will Aabeer Gulaal Release In India: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Aabeer Gulaal was banned from releasing in India. The film, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, premiered worldwide on Friday, September 12, 2025, but was notably absent from Indian theatres. The ban sparked widespread discussion online, with many questioning the decision and calling for a cultural bridge through cinema. Recently, rumors have begun circulating that Aabeer Gulaal might still see an India release. So, is there any truth to these speculations? Let's take a closer look at whether Aabeer Gulaal will be released in India after all.

Will Aabeer Gulaal Release In India?

As per Bollywood Hungama's report, Aabeer Gulaal might release in India soon. Indian Stories Limited (UK) have decided to release Aabeer Gulaal in India after two weeks of its worldwide release. As per the reports, the source said to the outlet, "Aabeer Gulaal has released today, that is, September 12, across the globe. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) have now made the decision to release the film in India two weeks from now."

When Will Aabeer Gulaal Release In India?

Aabeer Gulaal was released in all the countries, excluding India, on September 12, 2025. In India, Aabeer Gulaal will be released on Friday, September 26, 2025. As per the source, the Indian Stories Limited (UK) team is confident that the film is making an impact on the Indian audience as it is a sweet love story. Since no other big movie is scheduled to release on September 26, Aabeer Gulaal will enjoy the solo release.

Aabeer Gulaal Release In India: Fans Reaction

As it was announced that the team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) has decided to release Aabeer Gulaal in India, fans started flooding the comment section with their reaction. One commented, "Can't wait!! So happy that it's finally being released here!!! 😍😍." Another wrote, "The trailers look so so promising .... Was really hoping it would release here." One asked, "Why release in india ? Forgot pahalgam ????!"

