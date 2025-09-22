Aamir Khan About Mahabharata Adaptation On Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Producer Series

Komal Nahta, one of India's most prominent trade analysts, returns with a brand-new season of his podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series. This season dives deep into the world of filmmaking, giving acclaimed producers a platform to share their journeys and behind-the-scenes stories. The latest episode features none other than Bollywood's perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan, who has long expressed his passion for bringing Mahabharata to the screen, revealed more about his plans during a conversation with Komal Nahta. While production hasn't yet begun, Aamir answered a fan's question about why there hasn't been a film adaptation of the epic, even as Ramayana is in the works.

Aamir shared with Komal Nahta how he has been envisioning the project for years, saying, "Mahabharata in my mind for the last 25-30 years. My work has already started from the inside." Aamir also expressed his hope that the film would come to life soon, calling it "his life's most important project."

He further mentioned that "if all goes well," he plans to start work on it this year, revealing, "In the next month or two, the initial writing process will start, but it is a time-consuming process. Mahabharat is not a film, it is a yagna, so you have to be prepared for that," he said.

With Game Changers Season: The Producer Series, Komal Nahta is redefining the landscape of Indian cinema conversations. Tune in to the YouTube channel for Game Changer: The Producer Series!