"Mujhe Kaid Kar Diya Tha Ghar Mein": Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Makes SHOCKING Revelations Against Actor

Aamir Khan Brother Faissal Khan Shocking Allegations: In the dazzling world of Bollywood, where fame often overshadows family, the relationship between Aamir Khan and his younger brother Faissal Khan is one marked by love, conflict, distance, and ultimately, healing.

Born into a film family, Aamir and Faissal shared more than just blood. They grew up with a common dream, surrounded by cinema, ambition, and the pressure that comes with a legacy. In the early days, Aamir, already rising to superstardom, supported Faissal as he stepped into the industry. But as Aamir's career soared, Faisal's took a more turbulent path, marked by personal struggles, mental health challenges, and a battle for independence that played out publicly. Right before the Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebrations, the 'Kaboo' actor recalled his strained relationship with Aamir and made some shocking revelations.

Faissal Khan Reveals Aamir Khan Locked Him Up At His House For 1 Year

Actor Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan's younger brother, recently took a trip down memory lane and opened up on how he was once allegedly tortured by his own family. He further recalled how Aamir locked him up at his home for 1 year.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the 59-year-old revealed that his family would call him a "mad" person and kept him 'locked' in the house and forcefully gave him medicines.

He was quoted as saying, "They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi. I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu. Chakravyuh ho gaya tha mere liye. Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the."

"Main namaz padta tha aur dua mangta tha. Mujhe kabhi kabhi khayaal aata tha, shyad Abba Jaan meri help karenge, because he was married to his second wife at that time. And he was away from family politics. Lekin unn tak main pahuchu kaise? Unka number bhi nahi tha mere pass. Aur Aamir ne mujhe kaid kar diya tha ghar me 1 saal."

He further mentioned that Aamir let him move to another house after a year.

Faissal Khan Blames Family For His Rift With Brother Aamir Khan

In the same interview, the 'Mela' actor further blamed his close ones and family members for the distance between him and Aamir. In fact, Faissal went on to claim that they even 'brainwashed' his brother Aamir.

"He (Aamir Khan) was brainwashed by the family - some aunts, uncles, and close ones. Kuch logon ko bhaiyon ki closeness bhi achhi nahi lagti. Wo chahte hai ki bhai separate rahe. I've experienced all this over the years."