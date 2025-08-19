Aamir Khan Has An 'Illegal' Child With Jessica Hines, Who Is She? Brother's SHOCKING Revelation Stir Buzz

Aamir Khan Had An Affair: Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, is known for making shocking revelations about his family amid disputes. He spoke to the media on Monday and made some shocking news about his brother Aamir. In the press conference, Faissal asked his family to leave him. "Family walon mera peecha chodo," said Faissal in the press conference. He further claimed to take legal steps against them. Faissal further said that when he was angry with his family, he wrote a letter. In the letter, he revealed Aamir Khan's affairs and "illegal child."

Brother Reveals Aamir Khan Has An 'Illegal Child'

In the recent press conference, Faissal Khan said that back in the time his family was pressuring him to get married to his maternal aunt (mausi). "to maine ek letter likha, har family member k liye, ki tum kya ho...tum kya ho..." said Faissal. He said his sister Nikhat had 3 marriage. He further revealed that Aamir had an affair with Jessica Hines and even had an "illegal" child out of it. Faissal said, "Aamir ne Reena ke saath shadi ki, divorce hua. Uske baad, he was having an affair with Jessica Hines, unka ek illegal baccha bhi hai out of wedlock."

Faissal added, "He was living in with Kiran that time. I wrote in the letter so they were angry with me. So they all were against me and were against me and said, 'isko pagal ghoshit kardo'."

Who Is Jessica Hines?

Jessica Hines is a British journalist. As per the Bollywood Shaadis report, Jessica and Aamir met during the shooting of Ghulam. A magazine, Stardust, reported in the 2000s that Aamir Khan was in an alleged live-in relationship with Jessica. As she got pregnant, Aamir reportedly refused to take the responsibility for the child. Despite this, Jessica decided to give birth. She reportedly gave birth to a son in early 2000s whom she named 'Jaan.'

Faissal's official statement read, "With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice." He claimed this step to be essential for his "healing and growth." Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength," said Faissal amid the rift with his family.