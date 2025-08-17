Aamir Khan Hoists Indian Flag At IFFM 2025, Pays Tribute With Rabindranath Tagore’s Inspiring Words

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025, Aamir Khan hoisted the Indian flag, symbolising unity and pride. This event highlights cinema's role in cultural exchange and celebrates India's Independence Day.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 was celebrated with grandeur as Bollywood star Aamir Khan hoisted the Indian National Flag. This marked the 16th edition of the festival, held annually to commemorate India's Independence Day. The event is a significant occasion for the diaspora community, dignitaries, and film enthusiasts who gather to honour India.

Each year, IFFM marks this historic occasion during the Independence Day weekend. The festival's Chief Guest performs the flag hoisting, symbolising pride and unity. Over time, this tradition has been led by beloved Indian cinema stars like Rishi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aamir Khan's Emotional Tribute

This year, Aamir Khan, affectionately known as "Mr. Perfectionist," continued this tradition. He dedicated the flag hoisting to his fellow countrymen by reciting Rabindranath Tagore's poem "Where the Mind is Without Fear" (Let My Country Awake). His heartfelt tribute resonated deeply with audiences, celebrating freedom and connecting Indians living abroad.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange shared her enthusiasm: "We are truly privileged to have Aamir Khan to be this year's festival Chief Guest and to him to be here for such an iconic and meaningful gesture. The flag hoisting has become a cherished tradition at IFFM, symbolising the bond between India and Australia. This year's edition is a celebration of cinema's power to unite, inspire, and create dialogue across cultures, and having Aamir here makes it all the more special."

Celebrating Cinema's Power

The 16th edition of IFFM runs from August 14 to 24. It promises an outstanding array of films, panel discussions, and cultural events. Acclaimed filmmakers, actors, and storytellers from India and around the world will come together for this cinematic celebration.

The festival not only showcases films but also fosters dialogue across cultures through cinema. It highlights how movies can unite people globally by inspiring them and creating meaningful conversations.

As IFFM continues its tradition of celebrating India's independence through cinema, it remains a platform for cultural exchange between India and Australia. The presence of notable figures like Aamir Khan enhances its significance.