Aamir Khan Production’s Sitaare Zameen Par AI Style Announcement Steals The Show; Now Available On Youtube

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, the heartwarming sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, emerged as one of the most loved films of the year. Blending humour, emotions, and a powerful message, the film was a massive theatrical success. Starring Aamir Khan alongside 10 young debutants, it won hearts across generations. After its box office roar, Aamir Khan Productions announced the film is now available to stream on YouTube via Aamir Khan Talkies (Janta Ka Theater) for just ₹100. The quirky announcement featured a delightful AI-generated video of a lion and mouse, adding a fun twist to the news.

Aamir Khan Production announced the same with the caption, "Lion will watch movie today (It's me, I'm the lion) You also watch superhit film Sitaare Zameen on YouTube for 100 rupees. Written and Directed by @advaitchandan AI Director - @sumitpurohit

AI Specalist - @jaideeplohana Voice-over Artist - @ninadkamatofficial Background music - @ramsampathofficial"

Aamir Khan recently visited Kotey village in Bhuj, where Lagaan was shot, for a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par. Reuniting with old friends who helped build the iconic set, the emotional visit marked the film's digital release, now available on YouTube for just ₹100.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.