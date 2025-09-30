Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies Creates History With 24 Nominations At The 70th Filmfare Awards

Regarded as one of the most favourite films of last year, Laapataa Ladies has taken the film industry by storm, creating history at the 70th Filmfare Awards with a record-breaking 24 nominations.

The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Pictures, has been lauded as one of the year's most refreshing and powerful cinematic experiences.

Starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, alongside veteran talents Ravi Kishan and Chaya Kadam, the film has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. Its moving performances, heartfelt storytelling and nuanced treatment have earned it recognition in nearly every major category at the prestigious awards. From Best Film and Best Director for Kiran Rao, to nominations for Best Screenplay, Dialogue, Editing, Music Album, Singers to a sweep across acting categories, the film's nominations celebrate both its creative soul and technical finesse.

The recognition for Laapataa Ladies continues after it was selected as India's entry to the oscars last year.

Director and Producer Kiran Rao shared her excitement on the nominations saying "We made Laapataa Ladies with a lot of love, and to see it receive such overwhelming recognition at Filmfare is truly humbling. These nominations are validation not just to our cast and crew, but to everyone who believed in the story we wanted to tell."

With its staggering 24 nominations, Laapataa Ladies has not only made a major dent in Indian cinema, but also reaffirms the power of cinema that entertains, impacts, and inspires.