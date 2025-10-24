Aanand L Rai And A.R. Rahman's Hat-Trick Album ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Is Already Breaking Records: 66M And Rising!

After Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, the bar for an Aanand L Rai and A.R. Rahman collaboration couldn't be higher. And yet, with the title track of Tere Ishk Mein, they're already proving they can clear it with ease. The song, composed by Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, dropped recently and has already started climbing the charts - already amassing a staggering 66 million views and counting. It's haunting, soulful, and the kind of melody that listeners everywhere find themselves humming along to. This isn't just another film track; it feels like the start of a hat-trick album, the duo's third consecutive musical masterpiece after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

What makes their collaborations so special is how naturally the music and storytelling blend. It's clear that Aanand L Rai doesn't treat songs as just background score. They're part of the story's heartbeat, as integral as dialogue. And Rahman knows exactly how to translate that emotion into music. The Tere Ishk Mein title track captures the film's emotional DNA beautifully: it feels lived-in, full of longing and pain. Irshad Kamil's words add another layer of depth, giving the melody a quiet ache that makes the song a guaranteed classic.

While Raanjhanaa's album revealed its full brilliance over time, with each track finding its moment to shine, Atrangi Re's music dominated across charts and platforms. If the trajectory of the teaser and title track are any indication to go by, Tere Ishk Mein is poised to become one of 2025's most celebrated soundtracks. Aanand L Rai and A.R. Rahman aren't just creating film music anymore; they're crafting generational anthems. And with their hat-trick album, they might just cement their status as one of Indian cinema's greatest creative partnerships.