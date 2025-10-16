Aanand L Rai Drops a Tere Ishk Mein Clue: Trailer Incoming or Title Track Tease?

Aanand L Rai has once again sent fans into detective mode with a mysterious new post about his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. The filmmaker shared an Instagram story with the line, "What is better than believing you are heading towards love? #tereishkmein", sparking a wave of theories and excitement online. What truly caught attention, though, was the gentle humming of Arijit Singh used as the background music - a subtle yet telling choice that has fans wondering if it's a hint toward the next asset, maybe the title track or even the trailer itself.

The film's teaser, which dropped a couple of weeks ago, has already broken the internet - clocking over 120 million views across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X, and trending at #1 on both YouTube and IMDb. From that now-iconic haldi sequence to Dhanush's haunting dialogues, the teaser has turned Tere Ishk Mein into one of the most talked-about love stories of the year. And with Rahman's music and Irshad Kamil's words waiting in the wings, expectations are sky-high.

The big question now: when will Colour Yellow, Aanand L Rai, and T-Series finally drop the next unit? With Tere Ishk Mein set to release in theatres on November 28, it's safe to say the countdown has officially begun.