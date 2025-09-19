Aryan Khan's Rumored Girlfriend: Who Is Larissa Bonesi? From Runway to Screen, Here's A Look At Her Journey

Who Is Larissa Bonesi? That's the question everyone's been asking since she turned heads at The Ba**ds of Bollywood screening event. All eyes were on the stunning mystery woman, who made a striking appearance in a black dress paired with matching heels, effortlessly stealing the spotlight. Adding fuel to the buzz, Larissa's presence caught extra attention due to rumors linking her to Aaryan Khan, the director of the much-talked-about project. While neither has confirmed the relationship, their growing public proximity is sparking serious speculation, so let us take a look at who she is:

Aryan Khan's Rumored Girlfriend: Who Is Larissa Bonesi?

Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian model and actress. She was born on March 28, 1994 in Brazil. Larissa has played role in films like 'Go Goa Gone' 'Penthouse' and Ghaati.' Besides movies, she has also done music videos with Benny Dayal and Vishal Mishra.

Larissa Bonesi's official Instagram handle is @larissabonesi. She boasts 657K followers on Instagram. Larissa might not have been open about her relationship, but she is always seen praising Aryan's creativity. As per News18, she penned a heartfelt note for her rumored boyfriend as the first look of The Ba***ds of Bollywood was dropped. She wrote, "Unstoppable, unmatched, and truly World's #1! Proud is an understatement!"

Larissa was born in Brazil, but at the age of 13, she moved to China. As per India Today, she began her modelling career in China itself. She then moved to Mumbai in 2011 to explore options in acting. She became popular with her dance number in 'Subah Hone Na De' from 'Desi Boyz'.