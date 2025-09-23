Abhishek Bachchan On India’s Global Strength: “I Have Immense Faith In My Country… It's High Time..."

As India shines in the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, Abhishek Bachchan has emerged as a strong voice celebrating the country's sporting and entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond cinema, he has built a reputation as a passionate sports enthusiast and a firm believer in the Make in India philosophy.

"I have immense faith in my country and our abilities and our capabilities. And I think it's more than high time that we showed the world how capable we are," Abhishek shared in a recent conversation, stressing how sport and business together can project India's identity globally.

His ownership of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, one of the most celebrated teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, reflects this belief. When asked to name his most gratifying move outside of cinema, Bachchan points to the venture that perfectly encapsulates his entire philosophy: his Pro Kabaddi League team. The Panthers, who continue to inspire a growing fanbase, are a symbol of how indigenous sports like kabaddi can find a global platform.

But his vision stretches beyond kabaddi. With investments in homegrown brands like Vahdam Teas and Nagin Sauce, Abhishek continues to champion enterprises rooted in Indian excellence. "Be it Kabaddi, or be it Vahdam Teas, or be it Nagin Sauce, or whatever that me and the family office are involved in, a large part of that is the Make in India thought. And it's something that I believe in," he noted.

At the same time, Abhishek continues to push creative boundaries on screen. From acclaimed gems like Guru and Bluffmaster to recent standouts such as Dasvi, Ludo, Bob Biswas, Kalidhar Lapatta, and Ghoomer, his filmography reflects a rare duality-balancing mainstream popularity with powerful performances that win critical acclaim. With such a diverse body of work, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year in his cinematic journey.

From cinema to sports ownership to business, Abhishek Bachchan exemplifies a larger narrative: India's true strength lies in its ability to innovate, inspire, and compete on a global stage while staying rooted in its culture.