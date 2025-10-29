Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Critic Accusing Him of Buying Awards: I Will Prove You Wrong



Abhishek Bachchan recently addressed claims that he purchased his Filmfare Best Actor award. The actor, who the award for role in "I Want To Talk," responded to a social media critic accusing him of using aggressive PR tactics. Abhishek made it clear that his achievements are the result of years of dedication and effort.

On X, Abhishek directly tackled the accusation by quoting the post and responding calmly. He stated, "Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But doubt you'll believe anything I say or write. So... best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don't ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and 'affability'."

Abhishek's Emotional Speech at Filmfare



This year marked a significant milestone for Abhishek as he completed 25 years in the film industry. Winning his first Best Actor award at the 70th Filmfare Awards was an emotional moment for him. On stage, he expressed gratitude for everyone who supported him throughout his career.

During his acceptance speech, Abhishek said, "This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I've practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I'm just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special." He also thanked directors and producers who believed in him over the years.

Family Support Acknowledged



Abhishek took a moment to acknowledge his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya during his speech. He expressed appreciation for their support, saying, "To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today."

The Story Behind "I Want To Talk"



"I Want To Talk" features Abhishek as a terminally ill father trying to reconnect with his daughter. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this film is based on a true story and includes performances by Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

Upcoming Projects



After appearing in "Housefull 5," Abhishek is set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in "King." Fans eagerly await his next performance on screen.