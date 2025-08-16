Abhishek Banerjee Marks 1 Year Of Stree 2 With Unseen Set Photo Featuring Him And Sarkata

Abhishek Banerjee marks the one-year anniversary of Stree 2, reflecting on its box office success and the cherished camaraderie among the cast. His character Jana continues to resonate with audiences.

Abhishek Banerjee, known for his role as Jana in the popular horror-comedy series Stree, recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Stree 2. He shared a unique photo from the film's set featuring Sunil Kumar, a 7'7" wrestler and police constable from Jammu, who played the OG Sarkata.

Stree 2, released last year, broke box office records and became a cherished film in Hindi cinema. Abhishek's portrayal of Jana, a nerdy yet lovable character, was adored by audiences. His on-screen innocence and charm made Jana an iconic figure in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe.

Stree 2's Success and Cast

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, Stree 2 featured a talented ensemble cast. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, with special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan.

Reflecting on this milestone, Abhishek Banerjee expressed his sentiments: "Stree 2 will always hold a very special place in my heart, not just because it was a massive hit, but because it was a film made with so much love, laughter, and madness on set. Playing Jana is like coming home for me; it's a character that allows me to explore innocence, vulnerability, and humor all at once. The audience's love for Jana has been nothing short of magical. This unseen picture I've shared along with Sunil Kumar the demon Sarkata from the film are little snippets of the camaraderie, fun, and hard work that went into making this film what it is. We were a family on set, Raj, Shraddha, Pankaj sir, Apar, Amar, and the entire team — everyone brought their own magic to the table. A year later I'm still humbled by how much people remember and cherish the film and Jana. Here's to more such stories that make you laugh scream and love in equal measure."

Cult Status Among Fans

The blend of humour and scares in Stree 2 has earned it cult status among fans. Abhishek Banerjee's celebration adds to the nostalgia surrounding the film. His character Jana remains beloved for its mix of innocence and humour.

The camaraderie among cast members contributed significantly to Stree 2's success. The team worked together seamlessly to create an unforgettable cinematic experience that continues to resonate with audiences today.